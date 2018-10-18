25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 61.4 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading following positive preliminary results from its proprietary doublet in cystic fibrosis patients. PTI-801 and PTI-808 achieved statistical significance on all endpoints.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) rose 52.6 percent to $15.56 in pre-market trading after climbing 571.05 percent on Wednesday.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) rose 51.1 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) for $24 per share.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) rose 39.7 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 36.64 percent on Wednesday.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 37.8 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after surging 62.28 percent on Wednesday.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) rose 21.8 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.03 percent on Wednesday.
- Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTS) rose 13.3 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 revenue.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) rose 10.1 percent to $21.55 in pre-market trading.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 9.4 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA closed its inspections of facilities in Massachusettes without need for further action.
- CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: CDTI) rose 7.6 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 48.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 6 percent to $9.26 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) rose 5 percent to $167.80 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that Linde AG and Praxair merger is set to win the FTC clearance.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) rose 4.7 percent to $38.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and announced a $200 million buyback.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) shares rose 3.7 percent to $42.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) fell 12 percent to $10.71 in pre-market trading after the company priced an 8.6 million share common stock offering at $10.75 per share.
- Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) shares fell 10.7 percent to $31.50 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY18 earnings guidance and issued weak third quarter earnings guidance.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) fell 9.8 percent to $58.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and narrowed its FY18 adjusted earnings guidance.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares fell 7.4 percent to $3.39 in pre-market trading after climbing 28.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) fell 6 percent to $8.65 in pre-market trading after falling 3.06 percent on Wednesday.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) fell 5.4 percent to $11.02 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.95 percent on Wednesday.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 5 percent to $25.77 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Gap from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $30 to $24.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) fell 5 percent to $91.00 in pre-market trading after posting weak Q4 earnings.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares fell 4.7 percent to $132.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) shares fell 4.2 percent to $39.76 in pre-market trading after dropping 16.81 percent on Wednesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.3 percent to $141.95 in pre-market after declining 6.40 percent on Wednesday.
