Hurricane Michael Becomes Category 4, Even More Life-Threatening

Monstrous Hurricane Michael strengthened to a super-destructive Category 4 storm overnight, still taking aim at the northern coast of Florida today. Here's the latest as of 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday:

• Location: 140 miles SW of Panama City, Florida

• Maximum sustained winds: 140 mph (CAT 4 is 130-156)

• Movement: to the north at 13 mph

• Central pressure: 943 millibars

• Track: Landfall Wednesday near Panama City, Florida around early afternoon, remaining a CAT 4

Michael will cause widespread wind damage and power outages, as well as extremely dangerous storm surges of 9-12 feet. Surge, along with heavy rainfall, will lead to massive flooding. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes could also develop.

The last major hurricane (CAT 3-5) to strike the northern Florida coast was Dennis in 2005. It was a CAT 3. According to records, no CAT 4 has ever directly hit the northern coast. Michael will likely be added to the record books.

