Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hurricane Michael Becomes Category 4, Even More Life-Threatening
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 10, 2018 11:12am   Comments
Share:
Hurricane Michael Becomes Category 4, Even More Life-Threatening

Monstrous Hurricane Michael strengthened to a super-destructive Category 4 storm overnight, still taking aim at the northern coast of Florida today. Here's the latest as of 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday:

Michael track.png

• Location: 140 miles SW of Panama City, Florida

• Maximum sustained winds: 140 mph (CAT 4 is 130-156)

• Movement: to the north at 13 mph

• Central pressure: 943 millibars

• Track: Landfall Wednesday near Panama City, Florida around early afternoon, remaining a CAT 4

Michael wind timing.png

Michael will cause widespread wind damage and power outages, as well as extremely dangerous storm surges of 9-12 feet. Surge, along with heavy rainfall, will lead to massive flooding. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes could also develop.

Michael surge.jpg

The last major hurricane (CAT 3-5) to strike the northern Florida coast was Dennis in 2005. It was a CAT 3. According to records, no CAT 4 has ever directly hit the northern coast. Michael will likely be added to the record books.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Posted-In: Freightwaves Hurricane MichaelNews General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Day In Market History: Self-Employment Laws Go Into Effect