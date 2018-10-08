Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kraft Heinz Launches $100M Venture Capital Fund, Aims To Be Sector's 'Foremost Value-Added Investor'
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2018 2:29pm   Comments
Share:
Kraft Heinz Launches $100M Venture Capital Fund, Aims To Be Sector's 'Foremost Value-Added Investor'
Related KHC
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2018
Steve Sosnick's Bearish Kraft Trade
My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q3 2018 Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has announced the launch of a $100-million venture capital fund, Evolv Ventures.

Kraft Heinz, the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, said the fund will invest in emerging tech companies that are transforming the food industry.

The company has brought in venture investor Bill Pescatello, formerly of the Chicago venture fund Lightbank, to lead the fund.

“At Evolv Ventures, we will move beyond brands to have a committed first look at our industry’s most promising and disruptive tech-enabled companies,” Pescatello said in a statement. 

“With the insights, data and access available at Kraft Heinz, we look to take full advantage of our unique position and be the foremost value-added investor in the space.”

Kraft Heinz said Chicago-based Evolv Ventures will accelerate the company’s exposure to emerging technologies and businesses and better leverage its position in the industry.

“New technological innovations in the food industry create endless new opportunities to strengthen business models,” CEO Bernardo Hees said in a statement. “Through Evolv Ventures, we will work with tomorrow’s most innovative founders and companies in the space and use the full resources of Kraft Heinz to help them succeed.”

Kraft Heinz shares were up 2.35 percent at $57.20 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Kraft Heinz Has Appetite For Campbell's, But JPMorgan Isn't Biting

Steve Sosnick's Bearish Kraft Trade

Posted-In: Bernardo Hees Bill Pescatello Evolv Ventures lightbank Venture CapitalNews Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KHC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2018
Steve Sosnick's Bearish Kraft Trade
Barron's Picks And Pans: Best Buy, Kansas City Southern, Salesforce And More
Warren Buffett Talks Apple, Campbell Soup And Elon Musk
Barron's Picks And Pans: Abercrombie, Equinix, Kraft Heinz, Twitter And More
JPMorgan Loses Its Appetite For Campbell Soup
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KHC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Falls 1.3%; Menlo Therapeutics Shares Plunge

Wall Street Is Warming Up To Petrobras Brasileiro