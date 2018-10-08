28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares gained 166.3 percent to $2.13 after the company earlier reported it is cooperating with Zhejiang Lixin Holding to support a restructuring or sale.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) climbed 38.3 percent to $5.6005 after falling 4.26 percent on Friday.
- Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) gained 20.64 percent to $2.63 after climbing 7.92 percent on Friday.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) surged 14.7 percent to $32.31.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) rose 14.4 percent to $22.00.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) shares gained 13.8 percent to $5.53.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) gained 13.3 percent to $7.26. GOL Linhas expects Q3 operating margin of 5.0 percent to 5.5 percent and EBITDA margin of 11.0 percent to 11.5 percent.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) gained 12.3 percent to $2.38.
- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) climbed 10.1 percent to $11.25.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) rose 9.9 percent to $15.28 after gaining 1.61 percent on Friday. JP Morgan upgraded Petrobras from Neutral to Overweight.
- Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (NYSE: ELP) shares climbed 9.9 percent to $6.79.
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) shares rose 9.5 percent to $8.755.
- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) gained 9.5 percent to $13.38.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) climbed 7.89 percent to $8.34 after falling 2.21 percent on Friday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 5.5 percent to $3.24.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) rose 5.1 percent to $7.305 following Barron's report saying shares could have more upside.
Losers
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares tumbled 34.3 percent to $6.675 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 study of MTI-110 missed primary and secondary endpoints.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares declined 32.5 percent to $4.89 after the company earlier reported a $25 million registered direct offering at $5.40 per unit. Altimmune presented an oral abstract on its intranasal influenza vaccine NasoVax at the IDWeek conference held in San Francisco over the weekend. The presentation made Oct. 6 showed that NasoVAX was well-tolerated and elicited comparable antibody responses and nearly sixfold higher cellular immune response than Sanofi's Fluzone injectable influenza vaccine.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares fell 26.4 percent to $1.81.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) dipped 14.1 percent to $2.8787.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 12.5 percent to $7.41.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) shares dropped 12.1 percent to $10.61 after rising 2.12 percent on Friday.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) dipped 10.8 percent to $6.420.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) dropped 9.1 percent to $7.16.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 9 percent to $96.55. PiperJaffray downgraded iRobot from Overweight to Neutral.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) dropped 7.6 percent to $2.31.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) dropped 7.3 percent to $2.42.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) fell 3.6 percent to $20.33. Jefferies downgraded Vodafone from Buy to Hold.
