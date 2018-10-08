46 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Elastic B.V. (NYSE: ESTC) rose 94.44 percent to close at $70.00 on Friday. Elastic priced its IPO at $36 per share.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) surged 54.04 percent to close at $7.24.
- GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) shares gained 35.46 percent to close at $1.91 on Friday after gaining 2.92 percent on Thursday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares rose 25.94 percent to close at $3.35 on Friday.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) jumped 25.69 percent to close at $34.15 on Friday after the company reported better-than expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) shares jumped 22.11 percent to close at $2.5582.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 16.25 percent to close at $28.18.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) climbed 14.24 percent to close at $3.29.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) jumped 12.22 percent to close at $12.12.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) gained 11.87 percent to close at $5.09.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) rose 11.74 percent to close at $26.26.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares rose 11.53 percent to close at $38.31. The Chefs' Warehouse will replace Penn National Gaming in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, October 10.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares rose 11.29 percent to close at $27.50.
- Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) gained 9.62 percent to close at $16.06.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares climbed 8.89 percent to close at $4.00.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares gained 8.43 percent to close at $28.05. Piper Jaffray upgraded Fiesta Restaurant from Underweight to Neutral.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) gained 7.61 percent to close at $9.05.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) gained 7.38 percent to close at $4.22.
- AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares gained 6.76 percent to close at $33.02. AtriCure said it has priced its previously announced common stock offering of 2.5 million shares at $30.75 per share compared to the $30.93 at which they closed Thursday.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) rose 6.56 percent to close at $4.87 after the company raised its sales guidance for the fourth quarter.
Losers
- Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HSGX) shares tumbled 39.6 percent to close at $0.604 on Friday. Histogenics Corporation priced its 26.155 million share common stock and warrant offering at $0.65 per share.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares dropped 36.51 percent to close at $4.07 on Friday after dropping 27.90 percent on Thursday.
- KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 36.36 percent to close at $2.66. KemPharm priced its 8.33 million share common stock offering at $3.00 per share.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares declined 36.14 percent to close at $1.29. Aytu BioScience priced its 8.8 million share common stock offering at $1.50 per share.
- IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ: IPCI) shares fell 31.42 percent to close at $1.55.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares declined 26.06 percent to close at $22.02 after the company lowered its FY18 sales guidance.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 23.47 percent to close at $2.12.
- Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) shares fell 22.53 percent to close at $17.26 after the company issued weak Q3 forecast.
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) fell 20.68 percent to close at $28.53 after the company issued soft Q3 sales guidance.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) dipped 19.56 percent to close at $18.18.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares dropped 17.95 percent to close at $8.64.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares fell 14.73 percent to close at $3.01.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) dipped 14.63 percent to close at $45.539. Imperial Capital downgraded Shotspotter from Outperform to In-Line.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) fell 13.8 percent to close at $132.76 after the company lowered its Q3 guidance.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 13.14 percent to close at $2.71.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares dipped 12.89 percent to close at $26.01 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance. The company also disclosed that its President and CEO Liam Butterworth will step down.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) dropped 12.4 percent to close at $5.65.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) slipped 11.55 percent to close at $42.175.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares tumbled 11.33 percent to close at $15.02 on Friday.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 11.29 percent to close at $2.83.
- Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLN) shares fell 10.48 percent to close at $1.88.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) shares dropped 10.07 percent to close at $19.28.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares fell 9.33 percent to close at $7.48.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 7.86 percent to close at $17.83. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 7.05 percent to close at $261.95 following tweet from Elon Musk. Musk stirred up Twitter after the market close with a jab at the regulatory agency he struck a settlement deal with less than a week ago.
- Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE) fell 5.9 percent to close at $12.28. Azure Power Global priced its 14.8 million share offering at $12.50 per share.
Posted-In: Friday's Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.