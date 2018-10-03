Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2018 4:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares are up 16 percent after news that the company will merge with Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP). Hortonworks shareholders will receive 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each Hortonworks share.
  • Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ: ORGS) shares spiked up 12 percent after rising 11 percent in the regular trading session. No news was immediately available.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) shares are up 18 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 18 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $179 million, beating estimates by $5 million.

Losers

  • vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares are down 17 percent, slightly reversing a 70-percent gain shares saw in the regular trading session.
  • Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE: RTEC) shares are down 12 percent after cutting third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance from 30-40 cents to 22-25 cents.
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 6 percent after announcing the company will offer a private placement of $400 million of convertible senior notes. The company sees third-quarter sales of $10 million-$10.5 million. The company highlighted its cash and cash equivalents stand between $117.5 million-$118 million as of Sept. 30. Long-term debt stands at $9 million-$9.5 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Funding, IPOs, M&A: A Look At Fintech In 2018