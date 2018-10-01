Market Overview

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2018 5:53pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: ATLC) shares are up 4 percent after rising 30 percent in the regular trading session. 
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares are up 16 percent after rising 40 percent in the regular trading session.
  • FTE Networks Inc (NYSE: FTNW) shares are up 7.7 percent after falling 5 percent in the regular session.

Losers

  • Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are down 19 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings came in at 17 cents per share, which may not compare to the 4-cent estimate. Sales came in at $318.3 million, missing estimates by $310,000. The company issued inline guidance for the first quarter and says it will expand to into the U.K. by the end of FY19.

