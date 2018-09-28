Market Overview

26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2018 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares rose 21.7 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 18.04 percent on Thursday. ChemoCentryx disclosed that it has withdrawn plans for public offering of common stock.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 12 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after climbing 52.32 percent on Thursday.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 8.8 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 26.67 percent on Thursday.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 8.2 percent to $142.00 in pre-market trading after surging 14.67 percent on Thursday.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 7.1 percent to $4.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.88 percent on Thursday.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 6.9 percent to $23.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares rose 6.6 percent to $4.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 39.56 percent on Thursday.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 4.7 percent to $162.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) rose 4.6 percent to $62.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.69 percent on Thursday.
  • Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares rose 4.6 percent to $22.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.36 percent on Thursday.
  • Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) rose 4.6 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading.
  • CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) rose 4.3 percent to $58.28 in pre-market trading.

 

Losers

  • Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares fell 39.1 percent to $5.35 in pre-market after dropping 27.62 percent on Thursday.
  • Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) fell 13.6 percent to $36.75 in pre-market trading. Progress Software reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 13 percent to $267.57 in pre-market trading after the SEC charged CEO Elon Musk, alleging securities fraud for his "Funding Secured" tweet.
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) fell 13 percent to $2.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 63 percent on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit decided to terminate a collaboration and licensing agreement it had with Geron since 2014.
  • Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 12.7 percent to $24.75 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter.
  • Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) fell 7.3 percent to $6.35 in pre-market trading after reporting pricing of Class A common stock offering.
  • Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) fell 5.3 percent to $8.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.27 percent on Thursday.
  • Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) shares fell 5.1 percent to $65.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) shares fell 4.5 percent to $12.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares fell 4.2 percent to $11.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) shares fell 3.8 percent to $275.25 in pre-market trading. Vail Resorts reported narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
  • Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares fell 3.7 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a $8.9 million registered direct offering.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 3.4 percent to $15.05 in pre-market trading after declining 3.65 percent on Thursday.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares fell 3.2 percent to $8.72 in pre-market trading after rising 8.43 percent on Thursday.

