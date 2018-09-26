Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2018 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Related NSYS
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Related
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; American Woodmark Profit Beats Expectations
55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Loop Industries shuts down planned 125K-share offering (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares are up 10 percent after announcing Intercon 1 will take over manufacturing of discontinued machine vision cable assemblies for Northwire.
  • Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) shares are up 5 percent after falling 9 percent in the regular trading session.
  • Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares are up 4 percent after falling 12 percent in the regular session.

Losers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are down 14 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 36 cents per share, which may not compare to the 50-cent estimate. Sales came in at $2.935 billion, missing estimates by $25 million. The company sees FY18 EPS at the low end of its previously guided range. Second-quarter comps were down 0.6 percent.
  • Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares are down 5 percent after rising 11.3 percent in the regular session.
  • Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) shares are down 3.5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY + CHGG)

30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2018
The Week Ahead: Nike Earnings, FDA Debates E-Cig Industry, SurveyMonkey IPOs
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NSYS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These October PDUFA Dates