7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares are up 10 percent after announcing Intercon 1 will take over manufacturing of discontinued machine vision cable assemblies for Northwire.
- Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) shares are up 5 percent after falling 9 percent in the regular trading session.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares are up 4 percent after falling 12 percent in the regular session.
Losers
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are down 14 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 36 cents per share, which may not compare to the 50-cent estimate. Sales came in at $2.935 billion, missing estimates by $25 million. The company sees FY18 EPS at the low end of its previously guided range. Second-quarter comps were down 0.6 percent.
- Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares are down 5 percent after rising 11.3 percent in the regular session.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) shares are down 3.5 percent. No news was immediately available.
