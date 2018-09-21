30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 50.7 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.67 percent on Thursday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 26.8 percent to $9.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 79.63 percent on Thursday.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares rose 24.2 percent to $3.18 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.91 percent on Thursday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 18.6 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after surging 27.22 percent on Thursday.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 17.2 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading after surging 34.91 percent on Thursday.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 14.6 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 earnings guidance.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares rose 11.4 percent to $2.34 in pre-market trading. XOMA reported the purchase of royalty interest position from Agenus on 7 assets being developed by Merck and Incyte for $15 million.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR) rose 9.6 percent to $57.80 in pre-market trading after Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) announced plans to acquire Mazor Robotics for $58.50 per ADS in cash.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares rose 9.5 percent to $11.50 in pre-market after surging 53.28 percent on Thursday.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) rose 7.3 percent to $6.63 in pre-market trading after issuing statement related to merger with affiliates of Cox Oil.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) rose 7.2 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $4.6-million contract to accelerate development of OPNT003 for the treatment of opioid overdoses.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) rose 7.2 percent to $35.00.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 5.8 percent to $25.57 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 5 percent to $9.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.29 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 55 percent to $0.22 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $9.5 million public offering.
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSE: ASM) shares fell 26.4 percent to $0.58 in pre-market after reporting a common stock offering.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares fell 17.2 percent to $1.50 in pre-market trading after reporting weak preliminary earnings results for its second quarter. The company expects Q2 loss of $0.64 to $0.62 per share and comparable sales to drop around 11.4 percent year-over-year.
- Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG) shares fell 13.7 percent to $0.80 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 12.7 percent to $22.91 in pre-market trading after climbing 59.36 percent on Thursday.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares fell 11.3 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading. MiMedx reported Nasdaq listing extension through February 25.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) fell 10.6 percent to $30.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 6.2 percent to $3.21 in pre-market trading after rising 17.12 percent on Thursday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 5.8 percent to $43.38 in pre-market trading. Micron reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for its current quarter.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 5.8 percent to $166.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.62 percent on Thursday.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) fell 5.5 percent to $10.69 in pre-market trading after reporting a 6.5 million share common stock offering.
- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) shares fell 5.3 percent to $45.85 in pre-market trading.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 4.8 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading after rising 2.28 percent on Thursday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 4.7 percent to $17 in pre-market trading.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 4.5 percent to $13.40 in pre-market trading. Fate Therapeutics priced its 9.2 million share public offering of common stock at $13.50 per share.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 3.6 percent to $47.23 in the pre-market trading session. CRISPR Therapeutics priced its 4.2 million share offering at $47.50 per share.
