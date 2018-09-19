60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) surged 87.3 percent to close at $19.46 on Tuesday after announcing top-line results from Phase 2 study of VK2809. The study achieved primary endpoint.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) shares climbed 60.06 percent to close at $0.2889 after the company reported acceptance into the National Institutes of Health Commercialization Accelerator Program.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 28.95 percent to close at $154.98 after the company received US approval to import a medical cannabis study drug for a clinical trial at the UC San Diego.
- Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: BRID) shares rose 22.83 percent to close at $16.95.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 22.61 percent to close at $2.82.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares climbed 19.35 percent to close at $3.33 on Tuesday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) gained 18.06 percent to close at $4.25 on Tuesday.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) rose 17.31 percent to close at $3.05.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares surged 16.99 percent to close at $21.35 on Tuesday.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) gained 16.77 percent to close at $3.62 after the company disclosed that it has received local permit approval to build HEBioT resource recovery facility in Rensselaer New York.
- Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NXEO) shares gained 14.79 percent to close at $11.49. Univar Inc (NYSE: UNVR) announced plans to acquire Nexeo in a cash and stock transaction valued at $11.65 per share.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) shares rose 14.75 percent to close at $3.89.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares climbed 14.74 percent to close at $7.55 on Tuesday.
- Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) gained 14.29 percent to close at $14.00.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) climbed 13.56 percent to close at $11.56.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) shares gained 13.03 percent to close at $6.16.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) surged 12.98 percent to close at $4.70.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares rose 12.68 percent to close at $3.20. Adial Pharmaceuticals successfully passed the patent opposition period in Europe for AD04 in alcohol use disorder.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares rose 12.34 percent to close at $18.57.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 12.08 percent to close at $4.36.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares rose 11.06 percent to close at $9.24.
- Invitae Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTA) shares surged 10.84 percent to close at $18.31.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) gained 10.38 percent to close at $2.925.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 10.21 percent to close at $12.20 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with ONO Pharmaceutical to develop off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapies.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) gained 10.1 percent to close at $2.29 following reports Natura and other parties recently approached the company regarding a takeover.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) rose 9.85 percent to close at $12.94.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) rose 9.82 percent to close at $11.52. Vifor Pharma Group raised equity stake in ChemoCentryx from 6.6% to 21.2%.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) rose 9.47 percent to close at $18.49 after the company achieved primary and key secondary endpoints in Phase 3 trial with sasiglucagon for severe hypoglycemia.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) climbed 9.25 percent to close at $12.17.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) gained 8.18 percent to close at $39.81.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 6.94 percent to close at $49.65 on Tuesday after declining 11.56 percent on Monday.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) gained 6.64 percent to close at $26.50. Needham initiated coverage on Akcea Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) rose 6.12 percent to close at $15.60.
Losers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares declined 26.17 percent to close at $5.98 on Tuesday.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 19.64 percent to close at $9.00 on Tuesday after reporting 1H results.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dropped 17.09 percent to close at $5.87.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) fell 15.03 percent to close at $6.50.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) shares declined 14.19 percent to close at $19.71.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares fell 12.68 percent to close at $4.27.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 11.9 percent to close at $42.48 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimated and cut FY19 guidance.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) fell 11.72 percent to close at $4.67.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) dipped 11.6 percent to close at $2.59.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares dropped 10.81 percent to close at $8.17.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) fell 10.7 percent to close at $2.50.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) shares dropped 10.28 percent to close at $23.30 after reporting a $30 million common stock offering.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) fell 9.75 percent to close at $4.35.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) dropped 9.65 percent to close at $7.68.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) dipped 9.58 percent to close at $5.19.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) fell 9.49 percent to close at $36.25. Sidoti & Co. downgraded Hooker Furniture from Buy to Neutral.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) dropped 9.25 percent to close at $207.30.
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) shares declined 8.57 percent to close at $1.92.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares dropped 7.92 percent to close at $2.44.
- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) shares dropped 7.69 percent to close at $117.10. Citigroup downgraded Primerica from Neutral to Sell.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares fell 7.62 percent to close at $44.13. General Mills reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
- argenx SE - ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares fell 6.9 percent to close at $87.30 after reporting a proposed $300 million offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) fell 6.47 percent to close at $15.33 after announcing a secondary offering of 3 million shares of common stock.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 5.53 percent to close at $241.58. FedEx reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its forst quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company raised its FY19 earnings outlook and reaffirmed FY19 sales growth of 9 percent.
- athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) fell 5.47 percent to close at $135.27 after Elliott Management reportedly backed away from its $160 per share bid for the company.
- Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) declined 5.15 percent to close at $35.90. Morgan Stanley downgraded Workiva from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) dipped 4.59 percent to close at $9.14. Nomura downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from Buy to Neutral.
