50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Senomyx Inc. (NASDAQ: SNMX) jumped 40 percent to close at $1.47 on Monday after Firmenich announced plans to acquire Senomyx for $1.50 per share in cash.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares gained 36.68 percent to close at $7.08 following a press release highlighting the company's new OneClick Apple Premium Reseller store in the Dominican Republic.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) shares climbed 18.36 percent to close at $12.44.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares rose 15 percent to close at $4.485.
- Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) shares climbed 14.93 percent to close at $2.31 on Monday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) surged 14.29 percent to close at $3.60.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares rose 13.59 percent to close at $11.70 on Monday.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) gained 13.54 percent to close at $2.60.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) shares rose 13.51 percent to close at $2.52.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) climbed 13.3 percent to close at $17.97.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) gained 12.84 percent to close at $4.57.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) shares rose 12.55 percent to close at $2.96 on Monday.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) climbed 12.41 percent to close at $16.49.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) gained 12.12 percent to close at $9.25.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) shares rose 10.91 percent to close at $12.30.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) gained 10.21 percent to close at $4.21 after the company disclosed that it has received a Confirmation of Readiness letter from Health Canada in regard to its application to become a Licensed Producer under the ACMPR.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares rose 9.41 percent to close at $6.63.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) gained 9.37 percent to close at $2.10. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Titan Medical with an Outperform rating.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) gained 9.1 percent to close at $11.99.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) rose 8.7 percent to close at $2.50 after the company announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Doosan Heavy Industries to explore technologies for nuclear reactors.
- Select Income REIT (NASDAQ: SIR) shares rose 8.42 percent to close at $21.75. Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT agreed to merge to create a real estate investment trust.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) climbed 8.24 percent to close at $23.00.
- SAFE T GRP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 7.59 percent to close at $10.770 after the company earlier announced a strategic partnership with esc Aerospace and announced the receipt of its first purchase order for a software-defined perimeter product order in Germany.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 5.98 percent to close at $19.15. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Underperform to Market Perform.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 5.48 percent to close at $3.56.
Losers
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares dipped 41.08 percent to close at $9.41 on Monday after climbing 128.14 percent on Friday.
- Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) shares dropped 28.99 percent to close at $12.25.
- Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE: GOV) shares declined 24.84 percent to close at $12.695. Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT (NASDAQ: SIR) agreed to merge to create a real estate investment trust.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares fell 22.53 percent to close at $11.14. Mersana disclosed that the FDA lifted partial clinical hold for XMT-1522.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares dropped 15.64 percent to close at $40.18.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) declined 14.52 percent to close at $2.65.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) fell 14.27 percent to close at $27.99 after rising 92.06 percent on Friday. Principia Biopharma priced its IPO at $17 per share on Friday.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares dropped 14.14 percent to close at $8.50 on Monday after falling 14.66 percent on Friday.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) fell 13.36 percent to close at $70.35.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) dropped 12.43 percent to close at $11.20.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) shares declined 12.24 percent to close at $5.45.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) dropped 11.67 percent to close at $10.22 after reporting half year 2018 results.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 11.67 percent to close at $18.70.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares dropped 11.63 percent to close at $9.50.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 11.58 percent to close at $4.20 on Monday.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares dropped 11.56 percent to close at $46.43.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares fell 11.16 percent to close at $9.39 on Monday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dropped 10.28 percent to close at $4.89.
- MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) declined 9.52 percent to close at $7.41. MAM Software Group reported Q4 earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $9.53 million. The company expects FY19 sales growth of 10 percent and adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million to $6.7 million.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 9.42 percent to close at $14.32.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) dropped 8.28 percent to close at $23.55. JMP Securities downgraded Revance Therapeutics from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) fell 6.91 percent to close at $8.62.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 5.92 percent to close at $8.10 after dropping 15.60 percent on Friday.
- Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) shares declined 5.54 percent to close at $49.80. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sensata from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 5.09 percent to close at $25.73 after dropping 2.34 percent on Friday.
