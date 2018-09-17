Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2018 5:39pm   Comments
Share:
Related
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Related WES
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Evolent Health, Triton And More
Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2018
Pain Making It Rain In Midstream (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers:

Aurora Mobile Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: JG) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 71 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales missed estimates by $117 million, coming in at $9.193 billion. The company also announced it was adding $12 billion to its buyback plan.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) shares are down 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $3.46, missing estimates by 36 cents. Sales came in at $17.1 billion, beating estimates by $220 million. The company raised its FY19 earnings outlook and reaffirmed FY19 sales growth of 9 percent.

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are down 3 percent; earlier in the day Barclays maintained an
Overweight rating on the company and raised its price target from $79 to $105.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DBD + FDX)

The Week Ahead: Alibaba Investor Day, FedEx Earnings, Eventbrite IPO
5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2018
FedEx Ground Goes To Six-day Per Week Service To Handle Growing Load Of E-Commerce
This Day In Market History: NYSE Launches Decimal Quotes
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on JG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Crypto Hedge Fund Founder Backed By Steve Cohen Looks Ahead