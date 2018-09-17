44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares surged 128.14 percent to close at $15.97 on Friday. Qutoutiao announced an initial public offering priced at $7 per share. In its first day on the Nasdaq, the company sold 12 million shares to raise about $84 million.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares rose 92.06 percent to close at $32.65. Principia Biopharma priced its IPO at $17 per share on Friday.
- Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) climbed 24.76 percent to close at $10.58 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares jumped 23.38 percent to close at $4.75 on Friday.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) shares climbed 16.9 percent to close at $9.20 on Friday. Frequency Electronics reported Q1 net income of $31,000 on sales of $11 million.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) gained 15.85 percent to close at $12.79.
- Invitae Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTA) rose 14.39 percent to close at $15.58.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) gained 13.76 percent to close at $3.72.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) climbed 13.61 percent to close at $3.59 after the company disclosed that it has received $5.4 million from warrant exercises.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 12.74 percent to close at $20.80.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) gained 12.73 percent to close at $3.10 on Friday.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares rose 12.27 percent to close at $4.85.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) gained 12.24 percent to close at $16.50.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares jumped 12.17 percent to close at $3.78 on Friday.
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) rose 12.03 percent to close at $28.40.
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: RLGT) gained 11.96 percent to close at $5.15 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) climbed 11.73 percent to close at $7.24.
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) jumped 11.48 percent to close at $41.45.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) gained 11.14 percent to close at $4.99.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) rose 10 percent to close at $22.00.
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) rose 9.25 percent to close at $25.40 after the company announced it will buy back $50 million of its stock at $28 per share.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 8.18 percent to close at $2.38. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Genprex with a Buy rating.
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) shares rose 5.17 percent to close at $3.05.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares rose 4.9 percent to close at $93.78. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on argenx with a Buy rating.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares rose 4.09 percent to close at $20.62. Realogy Holdings will replace Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) in the S&P MidCap 400 on Thursday, September 20.
Losers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares fell 27.34 percent to close at $5.45 on Friday.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares dipped 21.43 percent to close at $8.25.
- IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ: IPCI) shares declined 16.05 percent to close at $2.93.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares dropped 14.85 percent to close at $3.90.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 14.66 percent to close at $9.90.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) shares tumbled 13.68 percent to close at $6.69 on Friday. IRIDEX priced its 1.67 million share common stock offering at $6 per share.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 13.49 percent to close at $18.60 on Friday.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares dipped 13.11 percent to close at $2.65.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares fell 13.11 percent to close at $4.11 on Friday.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dipped 12.67 percent to close at $4.55.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) dropped 12.41 percent to close at $98.21.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) dipped 12.08 percent to close at $26.34.
- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) dropped 11.72 percent to close at $24.79.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 9.62 percent to close at $2.63.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) dropped 8.33 percent to close at $22.00. PGT Innovations priced its 7 million share offering at $23 per share.
- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) dipped 7.21 percent to close at $20.72 after analysts at JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $22 to $20.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares fell 7 percent to close at $3.19.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares fell 6.92 percent to close at $47.63. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from Outperform to Neutral.
- DDR Corp. (NYSE: DDR) fell 6.36 percent to close at $13.40. Citigroup downgraded DDR from Buy to Neutral.
