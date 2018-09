7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares are up 23 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 5 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $6.2 million, beating estimates by roughly $600,000.

Radiant Logisti/SH SH (NYSE: RLGT) shares are up 12 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 11 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $234 million, beating estimates by $4 million.

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a Q4 earnings beat. Earnings came in at 6 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $6.3 million, missing estimates by $100,000.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (USA) (NYSE: KFS) shares are up 7 percent. No news was immediately available.

Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

LATAM Airlines Group SA (ADR) (NYSE: LTM) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Americas Silver Corp (NYSE: USAS) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.