Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Beige Book Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2018 7:13am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Beige Book Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Producer Price Index for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lael Brainard is set to speak in Detroit, MI at 12:45 p.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to reveal details about its recent iPhones.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18 points to 26,020.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 2 points to 2,891.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 17.5 points to 7,528.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.14 percent to trade at $79.17 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.82 percent to trade at $69.82 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.06 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.19 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.12 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.04 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.45 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.27 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.29 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.33 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.81 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $145 to $152.

Tiffany shares fell 0.77 percent to close at $123.37 on Tuesday.

Breaking News

  • Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ: FARM) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) reported a sports betting agreement with Mississippi Band of Choctaw Tribe.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) shares climbed over 52 percent in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that a Phase 3 trial for the company's FMX101 acne candidate met both co-primary endpoints.
  • Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) reported the sale of Idle Gearing Facility for $500,000.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + BWEN)

Analysts Expect Rollout Of New iPhones At Apple's 'Gather Round' Event Wednesday
US-China Trade Tensions Appear To Weigh On Wall Street As Downbeat September Continues
Tesla 'Is Arguably Just Getting Started,' But Needs Better Leadership, Nomura Says In Downgrade
Analyst: No Reason For Apple Investors To Sweat Tariffs — Yet
The Week Ahead: Apple's Special Event, Mobile World Congress, US Inflation Data On Deck
Trade And Tech: Same Issues Still Could Be Center Stage As New Week Begins
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday