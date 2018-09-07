55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 37.52 percent to close at $19.39 on Thursday after the company disclosed that ARO-HBV was generally well-tolerated in HBV patients. The company said up to 4.0 log10 reduction in HBsAg was observed following 3 doses of ARO-HBV.
- WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI) jumped 33.01 percent to close at $6.85 after Polaris Industries (NYSE: PII) announced plans to acquire WSI Industries for $7 per share in cash.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 24.43 percent to close at $17.93 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued upbeat Q2 and 2019 guidance.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) gained 20.74 percent to close at $7.80.
- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) shares climbed 21.71 percent to close at $1.85 on Thursday.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) rose 20.28 percent to close at $12.16.
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) gained 17.31 percent to close at $45.40after reporting Q2 results.
- Cent PUERTO S A/S ADR (NYSE: CEPU) shares gained 17.29 percent to close at $10.04.
- BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: BFR) shares rose 15.23 percent to close at $9.61.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares gained 14.25 percent to close at $99.97 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A.N (NYSE: SUPV) rose 13.94 percent to close at $7.93 on Thursday after surging 10.30 percent on Wednesday.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GGAL) gained 13.58 percent to close at $24.50.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 13.22 percent to close at $3.34 after the company on Wednesday announced its rheumatoid arthritis vaccine was selected by National Institutes Of Health (NIH) for a commercialization acceleration program.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares rose 12.2 percent to close at $3.68. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Inseego from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $2.25 to $4.50.
- Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (ADR) (NYSE: TGS) gained 11.87 percent to close at $14.70.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) gained 10.94 percent to close at $9.13.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) climbed 10.86 percent to close at $9.49.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) rose 10.82 percent to close at $33.48 on Thursday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 10.25 percent to close at $4.41.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) rose 9.53 percent to close at $38.98 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its 2019 guidance.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) climbed 7.69 percent to close at $37.26 after the company reported the purchase of International Vapor Group.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 5.7 percent to close at $22.25.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) rose 5.44 percent to close at $38.98 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 5 percent to close at $3.60. Troxell and Boxlight reported a new partnership.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) rose 4.52 percent to close at $46.05 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY19 guidance.
Losers
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) dipped 24.78 percent to close at $12.75.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 22.32 percent to close at $2.54.
- EnSync, Inc. (NYSE: ESNC) shares dipped 19.62 percent to close at $0.277 on Thursday after the company late Wednesday announced an agreement to raise $2.9 million in a registered direct offering.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) dipped 18.11 percent to close at $13.02 after reporting a 6.15 million share common stock follow-on offering.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares dipped 15.1 percent to close at $6.52.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 13.55 percent to close at $1.85.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) dropped 13.22 percent to close at $15.75. Misonix reported a Q4 net loss of $1.8 million on sales of $8.6 million.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 12.54 percent to close at $5.16.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) shares dropped 12.25 percent to close at $13.82 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) dropped 12.18 percent to close at $22.00 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares declined 11.84 percent to close at $3.35.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) fell 11.48 percent to close at $22.20.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares tumbled 11.43 percent to close at $3.41. Naked Brand Group entered into a non-binding letter of intent to buy an unnamed leading US Online retailer of women's apparel.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares dropped 11.26 percent to close at $3.39 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics named Dr. Manuel Aivado as CEO.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) declined 11.11 percent to close at $55.02.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) fell 11.02 percent to close at $55.70 following Q1 results.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) fell 10.98 percent to close at $18.00. Zai Lab priced its 7.5 million ADS offering at $20 per ADS.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) dropped 10.91 percent to close at $4.00. Checkpoint Therapeutics reported safety and efficacy data from Phase 1/2 trial of EGFR Inhibitor CK-101.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 10.86 percent to close at $80.10. Northland Securities downgraded Tilray from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) fell 10.54 percent to close at $3.14.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares declined 10.46 percent to close at $6.25.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) fell 10.12 percent to close at $7.595 after reporting a proposed $275 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) tumbled 9.87 percent to close at $44.65 after analysts at Baird cut their price target on the stock and removed it as a 'top semi large-cap idea', saying gross margin is near peak.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) shares dropped 8.92 percent to close at $11.84 after reporting Q2 results.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 8.32 percent to close at $57.85 after reporting Q2 results.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) fell 8.26 percent to close at $16.10 after gaining 120.75 percent on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics reporting an offering of $75 million.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) fell 8.08 percent to close at $4.55 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 6.67 percent to close at $11.62 after gaining 11.66 percent on Wednesday.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares fell 6.08 percent to close at $55.15.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) dipped 5 percent to close at $41.87 following Q4 results.
