5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are up 17 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a 15-cent-per-share loss, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $94.6 million, beating estimates by $10 million. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 earnings and sales guidance.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a Q2 earnings beat. Earnings came in at 45 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $347.7 million, beating estimates by nearly $13 million. Comps were up 2.7 percent in the quarter.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares are up 6 percent after beating Q1 earnings estimates. Earnings came in at 18 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $317.336 million, beating estimates by $1.5 million. The company issued strong Q2 earnings guidance.

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a Q4 earnings beat. Earnings came in at 33 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $729.3, missing estimates by $28 million. The company announced the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per share. Presidio also announced an opportunistic buyback of 10.75 million common shares from Apollo Global Management for roughly $160 million.

Losers:

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a Q2 earnings miss. Earnings came in at 5 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $1.647 billion, beating estimates by $27 million. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance and said it continues to engage with third parties related to possible transaction as a part of review of strategic and financial alternatives.