Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twenty-First Century Fox's $100M Investment In Caffeine: What You Need To Know
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2018 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
Twenty-First Century Fox's $100M Investment In Caffeine: What You Need To Know
Related FOXA
Citi Raises WWE Price Target Based On Free Cash Flow Outlook
The Tiger Woods 'Halo Effect' Drives Up PGA Championship Ratings
Fox invests $100M in Twitch rival Caffeine (Seeking Alpha)
Related LYV
Eventbrite IPO Tracks With Growth In Music Festivals
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2018
Live Nation Entertmnt Clears Key Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating (Investor's Business Daily)

From investments to acquisitions, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) has recently taken huge steps toward market expansion and diversification.

What Happened

On Wednesday, 21st Century Fox announced a $100-million investment in Caffeine, a next-generation social broadcasting platform. The investment includes an agreement with Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) to add concerts to the Caffeine platform beginning in the fourth quarter.

Why It’s Important

Caffeine is a real-time platform that merges billions of gamers, streamers and fans within the gaming and entertainment sectors. "We want to bring the world together around friends and live broadcasts," Caffeine CEO Ben Keighran said in the press release. 

"It's an ambitious goal, but one we believe is attainable with the support of our amazing new partners, our awesome and ever-growing community, and the content that together, we can bring onto the platform."

What’s Next

This transaction will result in the formation of Caffeine Studios, owned by both FOX Sports and Caffeine.

“The new studio will leverage FOX Sports' expertise in live events and programming to create exclusive esports, video game, sports and live entertainment content for Caffeine's next-generation social broadcasting platform,” according to Caffeine. 

Caffeine said it will continue to release new features and content from new partners as the launch approaches.

Related Links

A Fairy-Tale Ending: Disney, Fox Shareholders Approve Merger

5 Reasons Why Comcast Is Fighting Disney For Fox

Posted-In: Caffeine entertainment gaming investment live music concertsNews Financing General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYV + FOXA)

Eventbrite IPO Tracks With Growth In Music Festivals
Citi Raises WWE Price Target Based On Free Cash Flow Outlook
The Tiger Woods 'Halo Effect' Drives Up PGA Championship Ratings
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AMD, Seagate, Sprint, Nike, Zynga, More
RBC Downgrades Old Fox, Waits For New Fox And 'Potentially Compelling Investment Opportunity'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FOXA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analysts Mixed On Workday's Outlook