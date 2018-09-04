26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 17.7 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares rose 11.4 percent to $2.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.46 percent on Friday.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 8.6 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) shares rose 8 percent to $44.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) rose 7.6 percent to $2.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.27 percent on Friday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 7.3 percent to $7.64 in pre-market after surging 36.14 percent on Friday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 7.3 percent to $10.60 in pre-market trading. Cronos Group and Ginkgo Bioworks reported a partnership to produce cultured cannabinoids.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares rose 7.1 percent to $10.71 in pre-market trading.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) rose 7.1 percent to $3.79 in pre-market trading.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 6.8 percent to $3.78 in pre-market trading. Ballard agreed to divest non-core power manager business for up to $16m in cash.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) rose 5.4 percent to $19.60 in pre-market trading.
- SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) rose 5.2 percent to $163.25 in pre-market trading.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) rose 5 percent to $91.40 in pre-market trading.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) rose 4.9 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has won up to $1.6 billion deal from Alight Solutions LLC.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares rose 4.8 percent to $47.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.72 percent on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) fell 17.3 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.45 percent on Friday.
- Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO) fell 9.9 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 7.3 percent to $76.77 in pre-market trading after reporting 2018 interim results.
- MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDO) fell 6.8 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 5.7 percent to $11.42 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ: ORIG) for approximately $2.7 billion in cash and stock.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) fell 5 percent to $17.80 in pre-market trading.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) shares fell 4.5 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ: AY) fell 4.3 percent to $19.76 in pre-market trading.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares fell 3.5 percent to $30.22 in pre-market.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) fell 3.1 percent to $13.16 in pre-market trading. ING agreed to pay 775 million euros ($900 million) to settle Dutch money laundering case.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares fell 3 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after declining 3.55 percent on Friday.
Posted-In: News Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.