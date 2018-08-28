Tuesday morning, President Trump aired grievances against Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s Google and its search algorithms in a string of tweets.

What Happened

"Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media,” Trump said in a tweet. He goes on to explain that in his opinion, all of the news is negatively connotated, because the engine is rigged to represent him poorly.

“Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!” Trump's said in a follow-up tweet.

Why It’s Important

National Economic Council Director, Larry Kudlow, offered some insight on Trump’s tweets. He was asked whether the Trump administration feels that "there needs to be some form of regulation for Google."

"We'll let you know. We're taking a look at it," Kudlow replied after a TV interview with Fox News.

What’s Next

Despite Trump’s plans to address these issues, Google responded to the claims.

“When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds," the company said in a statement. "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology. Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

Alphabet shares fell marginally Tuesday morning.

