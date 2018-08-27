Market Overview

6 Stock's Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2018 5:19pm   Comments
Affimed teams up with Genentech to develop cancer therapies in potential multi-billion dollar deal; shares up 113% after hours (Seeking Alpha)
Brooks Automation to divest its semiconductor cryogenics business (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares are up 140 percent after announcing a cancer collaboration with Genentech.
  • Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares are up 11 percent after announcing it will sell its semiconductor cryogenics business to Atlas Copco for $675 million in cash.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are up 5 percent after announcing the appointment of Jim Anderson as CEO.
  • Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 49 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $466 million, beating estimates by $6 million.

Losers

  • Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares are down 22 percent after it was announced the FDA issued a CRL on WAYLIVRA.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) shares are down 15 percent after the FDA issued a CRL on Volanesorsen

Posted-In: Genentech

