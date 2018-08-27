6 Stock's Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares are up 140 percent after announcing a cancer collaboration with Genentech.
- Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares are up 11 percent after announcing it will sell its semiconductor cryogenics business to Atlas Copco for $675 million in cash.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are up 5 percent after announcing the appointment of Jim Anderson as CEO.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 49 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $466 million, beating estimates by $6 million.
Losers
