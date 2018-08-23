50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) climbed 51.09 percent to close at $2.07 on Wednesday as the company signed a sale and purchase deal to buy Millennium Sapphire for $50 million.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares climbed 30.51 percent to close at $65.32 after the company announced it will partner with Pfizer through 2021 to co-promote Colorguard stool DNA screening test for colorectal cancer.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares gained 27.75 percent to close at $11.83 after the micro-cap wastewater treatment company lost nearly 70 percent on Tuesday. The low-float stock is no stranger to extreme volatility on no notable news. The company even acknowledged in a press release Tuesday evening "it is not aware of the reasons for the recent volatility in its stock price."
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) climbed 22.31 percent to close at $15.90.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) jumped 22.22 percent to close at $2.75.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) gained 16.5 percent to close at $2.33.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares rose 15.64 percent to close at $20.18.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) gained 15.13 percent to close at $2.74.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) gained 14.29 percent to close at $3.60.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) jumped 14.27 percent to close at $25.15 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) gained 13.93 percent to close at $18.98 after the company agreed to sell Specialty Papers Business Unit for $360 million.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) climbed 13.16 percent to close at $4.30.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 13.14 percent to close at $37.45 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares rose 12.85 percent to close at $10.10 following upbeat Q3 results.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) rose 12.79 percent to close at $0.9497 after the company reached a memorandum of understanding to acquire Bakken assets for around $17.8 million.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) climbed 12.54 percent to close at $3.41.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) jumped 12.51 percent to close at $48.20 after reporting strong Q4 earnings.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) shares rose 11.64 percent to close at $2.59.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) gained 11.45 percent to close at $19.95 following Q2 results.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) rose 11.41 percent to close at $2.93.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares gained 11.07 percent to close at $2.91.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) rose 11.02 percent to close at $19.85 on Wednesday.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) gained 10.88 percent to close at $21.40.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) climbed 9.8 percent to close at $10.08.
- Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ: NAVG) rose 8.79 percent to close at $69.90. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) announced plans to acquire Navigators Group for $70 per share in cash.
- istar Inc (NYSE: STAR) gained 8.75 percent to close at $10.94 after the REIT company that focuses on the commercial side of the business will be included in the SmallCap 600 index.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 8.57 percent to close at $43.96 after reporting Q2 results.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) climbed 7.89 percent to close at $38.82.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 7.75 percent to close at $4.03 after the maker of mobile games said it's working with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to develop a new "Star Wars" video game. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but the announcement helped push Zynga's stock above the $4 resistance level.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) shares climbed 6.17 percent to close at $64.17 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 6.03 percent to close at $5.63.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares rose 5.97 percent to close at $5.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and increased its buyback plan from $60 million to $120 million.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) climbed 5.8 percent to close at $105.52. Lowe's reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its full-year outlook.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) rose 5.23 percent to close at $21.95 after reporting Q2 results.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 3.21 percent to close at $85.94 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.
Losers
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) declined 16.72 percent to close at $1.32. New Age Beverages priced its 8.2 million share common stock offering at $1.28 per share.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NASDAQ: BNED) declined 15.91 percent to close at $5.34 on Wednesday after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q1 loss. The company also disclosed that it has acquired PaperRater.com.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares dipped 14.71 percent to close at $15.65 on Wednesday following preliminary Q4 results and Q1 sales guidance. The company announced it will not be able to file 10-K by required date to regain Nasdaq listing compliance.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares fell 13.88 percent to close at $1.80 after the company announced a 1.2M unit offering at $1.50 per unit.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares dropped 11.02 percent to close at $2.10.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XTNT) dipped 10.43 percent to close at $5.15.
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 9.34 percent to close at $1.65 after reporting an offering of 1 million shares of common stock.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares dropped 8.82 percent to close at $2.48.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shares fell 8.61 percent to close at $6.26. Cowen & Co. downgraded J.Jill from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) dipped 8.06 percent to close at $5.70 on Wednesday after reporting resignation of its CFO Robert Gagnon.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) dropped 7.92 percent to close at $2.21.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) dipped 7.33 percent to close at $2.78.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares tumbled 7.09 percent to close at $11.01 on Wednesday.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) fell 6.51 percent to close at $22.42 after Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) shares declined 6.15 percent to close at $19.85.
