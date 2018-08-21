A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Gains

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 44 points to 25,802.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 4.25 points to 2,862.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 13.75 points to 7,401.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.18 percent to trade at $72.34 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures climbed 0.74 percent to trade at $66.92 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.06 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.33 percent and German DAX 30 index climbing 0.64 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.12 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.77 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.32 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.41 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.11 percent and India’s BSE Sensex jumped 0.02 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Hold to Buy.

Discovery shares rose 2.26 percent to $28.55 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News