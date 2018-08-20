It comes as no surprise that the rise in video games has irrevocably transformed the technology industry. From celebrity participation to the whopping 2.3 billion people worldwide who consider themselves "gamers," the industry continues to gain momentum.

What Happened

On Monday, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled its GeForce RTX series, which will feature the fusion of “next-generation shaders with real-time ray tracing and all-new AI capabilities,” the chipmaker said.

The capabilities represent a leap forward in graphics processing units, with features including:

A graphics framework that integrates AI into the overall pipeline.

A memory system for high-resolution gaming.

Technologies for improved VR application performance.

Real-time ray tracing capability for objects and environments, making every scene more realistic.

Why It’s Important

"Turing [architecture] opens up a new golden age of gaming, with realism only possible with ray tracing, which most people thought was still a decade away," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "The breakthrough is a hybrid rendering model that boosts today's computer graphics with the addition of lightning-fast ray-tracing acceleration and AI. RTX is going to define a new look for computer graphics. Once you see an RTX game, you can't go back."

The platform is being adopted by numerous developers such as Pixar and Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE), according to Nvidia.

What’s Next

GeForce RTX graphics cards will be available worldwide starting at $499. Some popular games that will feature the new real-time ray tracing include "Battlefield V," "Justice," "Metro Exodus" and "Shadow of the Tomb Raider."

