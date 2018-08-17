Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2018 5:37am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares jumped 30.09 percent to close at $2.81 on Thursday after surging 16.13 percent on Wednesday.
  • Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) gained 19.55 percent to close at $2.63.
  • Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) climbed 18.77 percent to close at $11.20 after reporting a big jump in earnings.
  • Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) gained 18.73 percent to close at $4.88.
  • LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) jumped 17.62 percent to close at $4.94 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) gained 16.78 percent to close at $9.88 after reporting completion of enrollment in Phase 3 MOVE trial for FOP.
  • Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) jumped 14.68 percent to close at $39.76. Goldman Sachs upgraded Avalara from Neutral to Buy.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) rose 14.56 percent to close at $11.80.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 13.64 percent to close at $5.00.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) climbed 13.39 percent to close at $4.15.
  • PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) gained 12.1 percent to close at $35.03.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) climbed 11.56 percent to close at $3.86.
  • Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) gained 11.4 percent to close at $5.08.
  • 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) rose 11.32 percent to close at $65.22 after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 11.28 percent to close at $5.03.
  • Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) gained 10.7 percent to close at $15.00.
  • GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) rose 10.69 percent to close at $17.61. Compass Point upgraded GreenSky from Neutral to Buy.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 10.56 percent to close at $3.14.
  • Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares gained 9.92 percent to close at $2.66.
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) rose 9.33 percent to close at $98.64 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 earnings forecast.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) shares climbed 8.52 percent to close at $10.95.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 6.93 percent to close at $5.40 after reporting termination of public offering of ordinary shares.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) rose 6.75 percent to close at $31.00. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on eHealth with a Buy rating.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 6.25 percent to close at $50.00 after declining 1.67 percent on Wednesday.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) gained 5.89 percent to close at $5.57.
  • Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) rose 5.13 percent to close at $2.15 after the company disclosed that it has been awarded an additional $12 million by the BARDA for Phase 3 development program of ridinilazole for the treatment of C. difficile infection.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 4.64 percent to close at $v after Starboard Value LP reported a 5.8 percent in the company.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) gained 4.13 percent to close at $12.87 after the company disclosed Chairperson Huiyan Yang had purchased 450,000 ADSs.

 

Losers

  • Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares tumbled 47.45 percent to close at $1.03 on Thursday after the company announced an $11.3 million direct offering with several institutional investors.
  • J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) shares fell 26.97 percent to close at $1.76 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates and issued weak 2018 EPS guidance.
  • SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 17.98 percent to close at $19.52 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) dipped 16.91 percent to close at $2.825.
  • Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) dropped 15.38 percent to close at $1.87.
  • NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) declined 13.71 percent to close at $3.65.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dropped 11.58 percent to close at $4.20.
  • 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) dipped 11.56 percent to close at $2.83.
  • MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) dropped 11.31 percent to close at $3.53. MiMedx Group said it has received written notification from the Nasdaq for its failure to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
  • Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) declined 9.63 percent to close at $10.60.
  • Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 9.45 percent to close at $14.18 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
  • Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) dipped 9.02 percent to close at $2.42.
  • Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares fell 8.71 percent to close at $41.28 after DA Davidson downgraded the stock to Neutral.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) dropped 8.65 percent to close at $75.80 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings results.
  • IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares fell 7.94 percent to close at $58.55. IntriCon priced its 1.5 million share offering of common stock at $55 per share.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) fell 5.58 percent to close at $115.94 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) fell 5.02 percent to close at $20.98. Global Net Lease priced its 4 million share offering at $20.65 per share.

Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMP + APOP)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: No Anxiety For Biohaven, Strongbridge's About-Face, Bristol-Myers Squibb's FDA Wait
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vertex Awaits FDA Verdict, Strongbridge Falls On Offering, ReShape's Woes Continue
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Zafgen Executive Departs; Adamas, Acceleron Accelerate On Earnings
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on XRF
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2018