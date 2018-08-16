31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) gained 18 percent to $8.055 after declining 3.12 percent on Wednesday.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares rose 18 percent to $2.8553.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) shares jumped 13.6 percent to $11.4610.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares rose 13.4 percent to $2.45 after surging 16.13 percent on Wednesday.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) gained 12.9 percent to $13.95 after the company disclosed Chairperson Huiyan Yang had purchased 450,000 ADSs.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) rose 12.5 percent to $2.30 after the company disclosed that it has been awarded an additional $12 million by the BARDA for Phase 3 development program of ridinilazole for the treatment of C. difficile infection.
- Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) rose 12.4 percent to $10.60 after reporting a big jump in earnings.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) gained 12 percent to $17.82. Compass Point upgraded GreenSky from Neutral to Buy.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) gained 11.9 percent to $65.56 after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates.
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) rose 9.6 percent to $98.92 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 earnings forecast.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) jumped 9.6 percent to $38.00. Goldman Sachs upgraded Avalara from Neutral to Buy.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares rose 9.1 percent to $2.520 after the company disclosed that its Gimoti NDA has been accepted for FDA review.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) jumped 9.1 percent to $4.58 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 7.2 percent to $19.89 after Starboard Value LP reported a 5.8 percent in the company.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) gained 5.9 percent to $5.57.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) rose 5.7 percent to $30.69. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on eHealth with a Buy rating.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 5.3 percent to $49.54 after declining 1.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 4.5 percent to $5.28 after reporting termination of public offering of ordinary shares.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) rose 3.5 percent to $45.40 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
Losers
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares dipped 49.7 percent to $0.987 after the company announced a $11.3 million direct offering with several institutional investors.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) shares dipped 22.8 percent to $1.86 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates and issued weak 2018 EPS guidance.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 16.5 percent to $19.89 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 15.1 percent to $13.30 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) declined 11.8 percent to $2.25.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) dropped 11.3 percent to $73.655 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings results.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) fell 10.4 percent to $1.98.
- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) tumbled 10.3 percent to $1.88.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares fell 9.8 percent to $57.40. IntriCon priced its 1.5 million share offering of common stock at $55 per share.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares fell 8.9 percent to $41.20 after DA Davidson downgraded the stock to Neutral.
- Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) fell 6.4 percent to $20.68. Global Net Lease priced its 4 million share offering at $20.65 per share.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) fell 6 percent to $115.43 after reporting Q2 results.
