Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) stock gained more than 50 percent after the Canadian cannabis company received a $4 billion investment from stake holder Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). As part of the agreement, Constellation will now own a 38 percent stake on Canopy, which will be better positioned to take advantage of the "tremendous" growth opportunities in the global cannabis market.

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) was trading flat after the company said it will collaborate with The U.S. Oncology Network on a Phase 3 study of panova-3 to test the efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields combined with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) gained nearly 100 percent after the nano-cap low-float financial services company said it saw a positive net income after $400,000 in accrued expenses were reversed as part of a revised settlement for the Solaris class action litigation.

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) was trading lower by more than 25 percent after the provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions reported mixed second-quarter results and guided its 2018 sales estimate below the Street's expectations.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ: TUR) ETF was trading higher by more than 1 percent. The ETF which has exposure to Turkish companies could see continued volatility after the country raised tariffs on U.S. imports and rejected an appeal to release detained American pastor Andrew Brunson.

