5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 16 cents per share, missing estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $171 million, beating estimates by $23 million.

Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) shares are up 4 percent after announcing that Diamondback Energy will acquire the company for 0.6442 Diamondback shares per Energen share. The deal values Energen at $84.95 per share and is worth $9.2 billion.

Losers:

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) shares are down 25 percent after reporting a Q2 sales miss. Earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $69 million, missing estimates by $21 million.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares are down 6 percent after announcing a 9.5-million share common stock offering.

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a second quarter loss. Earnings came in at a 21-cent loss, down from a positive 20 cents per share a year ago. Sales came in at $6.44 million, down from $10.83 million in the same quarter last year.