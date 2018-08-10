Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) stock was trading lower by 9 percent Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and issued upside to third-quarter revenue guidance during its conference call. The company said Dennis Woodside will step down as chief operating officer, but TechCrunch says it "makes sense" as the executive "accomplished his job by getting [Dropbpox] into a business ready for Wall Street."

iShares MSCI Turky (NASDAQ: TUR) lost more than 10 percent early Friday morning. The ETF offers exposure to Turkey-based companies and is moving lower in conjunction with the Turkish lira trading at an all-time low versus the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank reportedly expressed concerns of a weak lira on European banks.

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) was trading higher by more than 18 percent after the company reported its second-quarter results and announced it received an equity investor. Hong Kong-based private equity firm will invest up to $374.55 million in exchange for equity in Overstock's blockchain subsidiary tZERO.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) was trading higher by nearly 10 percent after reporting its second-quarter results. The company said it earned 23 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $56.149 million versus expectations of 16 cents per share and $49.88 million. The company also guided its fiscal 2018 sales to a range of $280 million-$310 million versus expectations of $295.3 million.

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSE: AWX) soared 60 percent after the nano-cap low float waste management company reported a year-over-year increase in its second-quarter earnings. As a reminder, low float companies like Avalon Holdings are susceptible to heavy volatility and rapid price changes in either direction.

