7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2018 6:22pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are up 16 percent after posting a second quarter sales beat. Sales came in at $483 million, beating estimates by $9 million. Earnings came in at $(2.20) which does not compare to the $(0.82) estimate. News also broke that GSR Capital is set to invest in Overstock’s tZERO at a $1 billion valuation.
  • Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares are up 18 percent following a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.59), beating estimates by 67 cents. Sales came in at $51 million, beating estimates by $5 million.
  • Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are up 18 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 60 cents per share, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $112 million, beating estimates by $8 million. The company issued strong third quarter sales guidance and raised FY18 sales guidance from $433 million to $456 million.

    • Losers

  • Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) shares are down 2 percent after posting a first quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents per share. Sales came in at $227 million, beating estimates by $7 million. The company reaffirmed FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a second quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $171 million, beating estimates by $3 million. GAAP EPS came in at 6 cents per share, which does not compare to the 25 cent per share estimate. The company expects deployments to grow 15 percent year-over-year.
  • Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares are down 19 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 20 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $62 million, missing estimates by $7 million.
  • Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) shares are down 8 percent despite reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 11 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $339 million, beating estimates by $8 million.

