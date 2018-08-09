68 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) jumped 75.4 percent to $2.00 after the company priced $10 million, 7.84 million share offering at the market, for an effective price of $1.275.
- Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) shares jumped 43.4 percent to $15.99 after company released mixed earnings report Wednesday after close.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 33.3 percent to $0.48.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) climbed 33.1 percent to $1.45 after the company announced quarterly earnings.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) gained 31.8 percent to $42.68 following Q2 results. Bluelinx posted a Q2 loss of $0.93 per share on sales of $892.952 million.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 23.7 percent to $47.20 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and lifted its guidance for the full year.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 19.8 percent to $56.60 after a second quarter beat. The company also announced the launch of The Roku Channel for Web, a free steaming service.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 17.2 percent to $55.99 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) gained 17.3 percent to $2.945 after announcing quarterly earnings and releasing updates on multiple drug trials.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) climbed 15.8 percent to $3.23.
- The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE: DNB) gained 15.3 percent to $141.52 after the company agreed to be acquired by an investor group led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings and Thomas H. Lee Partners for $145 per share in cash. Dun & Bradstreet also reported quarterly results.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) shares rose 15.2 percent to $54.20 after the company reported mixed Q2 results but gave better-than-expected Q3 and FY18 sales guidance.
- Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) gained 15.2 percent to $11.65. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported announced the sale of certain property management resources to Front Yard Residential.
- Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) climbed 15.1 percent to $29.725 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings and strong Q3 and FY18 guidance.
- Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSA) gained 15 percent to $2.38. Industrial Services posted Q2 sales of $16.6 million.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) rose 15 percent to $18.93 following Q1 earnings.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) gained 14.2 percent to $58.80 after announcing quarterly financial results.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 14.1 percent to $15.75 after the company announced positive preliminary data from the Phase 1/2 trial that evaluates its SB-525, a cDNA gene therapy candidate for Hemophilia A. The company also reported Q2 results.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 13.4 percent to $3.04 following a Q2 loss which was in-line with analysts' consensus estimate but very strong sales figures.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares rose 13.2 percent to $2.75 after receiving Medical Research Committee approval for the first-in-human testing of its VenoValve® bioprosthetic medical device.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 13.3 percent to $4.45.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) gained 13.1 percent to $389.62 after mixed earnings results.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 12.6 percent to $5.97 following Q2 results.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) gained 12.4 percent to $15.23 following strong Q4 results.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) rose 11.7 percent to $39.725 following strong Q2 earnings.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) gained 11.6 percent to $4.34 after reporting Q2 results.
- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) jumped 10.7 percent to $50.83 following Q2 results.
- Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) rose 10.4 percent to $40.5750 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) gained 9 percent to $9.30 following Q2 results.
- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) climbed 9 percent to $8.6025 after reporting Q2 results.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) gained 9 percent to $15.27 following Q2 results.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares rose 7.7 percent to $92.4541 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) gained 6.7 percent to $28.06 on better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 6.3 percent to $26.90. Zumiez reported a 23 percent rise in July total sales, while comparable sales rose 9.1 percent. The company also raised its Q2 earnings guidance.
- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) rose 5.6 percent to $27.3901 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 4.5 percent to $5.4125 after the nano-cap low-float China-based casual menswear company disclosed Wednesday Alliance Investment acquired an 8.61 percent stake in the company.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NYSE: IAC) rose 4.3 percent to $175.06 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
Losers
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) dipped 38.1 percent to $0.377 after announcing a common stock offering.
- iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS) dropped 32.3 percent to $0.261 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) fell 26.8 percent to $10.9199 after cutting its FY2018 guidance.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares fell 24.4 percent to $21.95 following Q2 results.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) dipped 23.7 percent to $25.02 after reporting wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: UPL) declined 23.1 percent to $1.30 following the company's quarterly earnings report. Earnings per share and revenue both fell below analysts' estimates.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) dropped 21.5 percent to $2.285 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) shares fell 20.9 percent to $0.0538.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) dipped 20.6 percent to $34.50 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weal sales forecast for the third quarter.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) dropped 19.7 percent to $6.0250 following the company's mixed quarterly earnings announcement.
- PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) dropped 17.3 percent to $4.69 following Q2 earnings.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares fell 16.9 percent to $5.49 after surging 134.04 percent on Wednesday.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) dropped 16 percent to $31.71 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) declined 15.2 percent to $4.32 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 15.2 percent to $2.80 after tumbling 20.48 percent on Wednesday.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) dropped 12.6 percent to $12.33 after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares declined 12.3 percent to $3.86 following Q2 results.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) fell 12.2 percent to $2.15 after reporting Q2 results.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) dropped 12.1 percent to $7.40 after reporting Q2 results.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) fell 11.3 percent to $2.27 after reporting preliminary Q4 results.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) fell 11.2 percent to $18.405 following Q2 results.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) dropped 10.9 percent to $2.05.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 10 percent to $3.7899. Gevo reported a $300 million mixed securities shelf offering. The company also reported Q2 loss of $3.31 per share on sales of $9.42 million.
- iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: IPIC) shares tumbled 9.5 percent to $6.48 after reporting Q2 results.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) dropped 9 percent to $19.92 following weak Q1 results.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 7.7 percent to $72.25 after reporting Q2 results.
- GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) dropped 7.4 percent to $17.86 following Q2 results.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) fell 7.4 percent to $234.21 despite strong Q2 earnings.
- NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) fell 7 percent to $82.85 after announcing proposed offering of common stock.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) fell 6.5 percent to $51.44 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Sell and lowered its price target to $44.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) dropped 6.5 percent to $1,913.120 after the online travel agency postponed its scheduled earnings release from Wednesday to Thursday. The company said Thursday it earned $20.67 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $3.5 billion versus expectations of $17.32 per share and $3.44 billion. Management also guided its third-quarter EPS to a range of $36.70-$37.70 versus the Street's estimate of $39.79 per share.
