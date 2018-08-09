85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares jumped 134.04 percent to close at $6.60 on Wednesday after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates and issued strong 2018 production outlook.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares gained 32.35 percent to close at $17.96 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) climbed 32.1 percent to close at $10.70 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) jumped 31.11 percent to close at $5.90 after the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare diseases announced an update to a clinical study. The company said top-line results from its phase 3 SONICS study of RECORLEV for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome achieved statistical significance with 30 percent of patients showing normalization of mean urinary free cortisol after six months of treatment. The company also reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 28.3 percent to close at $16.23 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its 2018 forecast.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) jumped 28.04 percent to close at $5.80. ATA declared a special cash dividend of US$6.00 per ADS.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) surged 24.74 percent to close at $3.58 after the company beat Q2 EPS estimates and reaffirmed in-line 2018 sales guidance.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 23.79 percent to close at $5.62.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 22.38 percent to close at $11.70.
- Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) jumped 21.69 percent to close at $17.95 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) gained 20.14 percent to close at $8.35 following Q2 results.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares climbed 19.44 percent to close at $20.03 following Q2 earnings.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares rose 19.35 percent to close at $21.03.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) jumped 18.84 percent to close at $8.83 after reporting Q2 results.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) gained 17.94 percent to close at $53.77 after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates and issued strong guidance for Q3 and 2018.
- Invitae Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTA) climbed 17.41 percent to close at $9.44 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDP) climbed 17.28 percent to close at $19.95 after reporting upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 17.28 percent to close at $45.60 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and lifted its yearly revenue guidance.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) jumped 17.16 percent to close at $23.55 after reporting Q1 results.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares rose 17.14 percent to close at $7.79 after the company reported Q2 results and disclosed that it reached an agreement in principle to settle Department of Justice investigation.
- Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) gained 16.67 percent to close at $29.75 following strong Q2 results.
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) climbed 16.28 percent to close at $7.57 after reporting Q2 results.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) gained 15.11 percent to close at $8.00 following Q2 results.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 15.09 percent to close at $3.05 following Q2 results.
- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) gained 15.04 percent to close at $35.50 following strong Q2 results.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) jumped 14.89 percent to close at $11.65 following Q2 results.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) jumped 14.72 percent to close at $26.65 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 14.61 percent to close at $5.10 after reporting Q2 results.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) climbed 14.36 percent to close at $22.30 following strong Q2 results.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) gained 14.06 percent to close at $17.52 following Q2 results.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) rose 13.92 percent to close at $120.43 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNCL) rose 12.58 percent to close at $18.35. WSFS Financial reported a deal to combine with Beneficial Bancorp in a $1.5 billion deal.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) gained 12.21 percent to close at $18.75.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) rose 11.74 percent to close at $69.02 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares rose 11.37 percent to close at $18.03 after reporting strong Q4 results. K12 reported a $9 million strategic investment in STEM Premier.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) climbed 9.91 percent to close at $40.92 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) climbed 7.89 percent to close at $230.08 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) gained 7.63 percent to close at $3.81 following Q2 earnings.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) gained 7.34 percent to close at $48.24 following strong Q2 results.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares gained 7.15 percent to close at $71.95 following Q3 results.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) rose 7.05 percent to close at $3.19 after receiving FDA clearance of PowerLook Density Assessment for digital breast tomosynthesis.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) rose 6.72 percent to close at $70.01 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its full year adjusted earnings outlook.
Losers
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) shares tumbled 78.71 percent to close at $0.6088 on Wednesday after the FDA said the company's trial for AP-0003-C was not adequate. The FDA is recommending Ampio performs a randomized trial.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) dropped 32.03 percent to close at $6.09 after the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued a weak forecast for the first quarter.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) declined 28.36 percent to close at $9.80 following Q2 results. Core Molding posted Q2 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $68.6 million.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) fell 25.43 percent to close at $2.17 following weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBSI) dropped 23.27 percent to close at $71.56 following weak Q2 earnings.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 22.94 percent to close at $2.15 after the company reported filing of final prospectus and pricing of marketed offering of units.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) dropped 22.27 percent to close at $9.95 following Q2 results.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) declined 21.06 percent to close at $19.30 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 20.48 percent to close at $3.30 on Wednesday after surging 72.92 percent on Tuesday.
- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares declined 19.97 percent to close at $26.25 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) dropped 18.99 percent to close at $1.92.
- Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares fell 17.61 percent to close at $11.485 following Q2 earnings and sales misses and a reduction in the company's FY18 EPS guidance.
- Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEPO) dipped 16.77 percent to close at $7.765 following Q2 results.
- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) shares fell 16.09 percent to close at $124.65 after reporting Q2 results.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped 10.55 percent to close at $2.46 following Q2 results.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 18.99 percent to close at $1.92 after gaining 8.72 percent on Tuesday.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares fell 16.61 percent to close at $34.025 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) fell 15.76 percent to close at $4.97 after reporting proposed offering of convertible notes.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) fell 15.34 percent to close at $28.87 following Q2 results.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares fell 15.19 percent to close at $32.855 after reporting a second quarter sales miss. The company also announced it was adding $250 million to its buyback plan.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) dropped 15.19 percent to close at $17.115 following disappointing Q2 earnings.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) fell 14.81 percent to close at $1.84.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) dipped 14.27 percent to close at $19.04 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) fell 13.98 percent to close at $36.54 after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) fell 13.75 percent to close at $58.65 following Q1 results.
- WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE: WRD) dropped 13.38 percent to close at $20.07after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) dropped 13.12 percent to close at $1.92.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) fell 12.9 percent to close at $5.40 on Wednesday.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 11.65 percent to close at $23.245 despite reporting stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) fell 11.59 percent to close at $59.78 after the company reported Q2 results and disclosed a strategic wireless collaboration with Verizon and arrangement with AT&T to improve network communications for law enforcement.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) tumbled 10.96 percent to close at $2.60 after reporting Q2 results.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) declined 8.91 percent to close at $87.12 after the company reported mixed Q2 results.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) fell 8.62 percent to close at $88.95 following downbeat Q2 results.
- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) fell 8.08 percent to close at $4.55 after reporting Q2 results.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) fell 7.95 percent to close at $8.22 after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) fell 7.02 percent to close at $74.88 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 6.78 percent to close at $12.23. Even though the company beat Q2 EPS and sales estimates, it reported daily active users down from Q1 and issued soft Q3 sales guidance.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) shares fell 6.21 percent to close at $47.11 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) fell 5.19 percent to close at $38.94 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also lowered FY18 sales and EPS guidance.
