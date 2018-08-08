40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 42.2 percent to $6.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings and disclosed that SONICS study met primary endpoint with RECORLEV demonstrating a statistically significant normalization rate of urinary free cortisol at six months.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 23.6 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares rose 16.8 percent to $15.85 in pre-market following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) rose 16.1 percent to $9.40 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 16 percent to $3.33 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q2 EPS estimates and reaffirmed in-line 2018 sales guidance.
- Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDP) rose 14.4 percent to $19.45 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 14.3 percent to $14.46 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its 2018 forecast.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 11.9 percent to $43.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and lifted its yearly revenue guidance.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) shares rose 11 percent to $3.41 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 9.4 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares rose 9.1 percent to $91.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a second quarter sales beat. The company issued strong FY18 sales and earnings guidance.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 7.4 percent to $7.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.92 percent on Tuesday.
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) gained 7.2 percent to $2.98 in pre-market trading after disclosing that FREEDOM-EV study of Orenitram met primary endpoint.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) rose 7 percent to $133.57 in pre-market trading.
- Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares rose 6.1 percent to $39.94 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q2 results.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) rose 6 percent to $226.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NYSE: TGA) rose 5.3 percent to $3.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.24 percent on Tuesday.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 4.8 percent to $27.58 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE: OPK) shares rose 4.3 percent to $5.86 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 4.1 percent to $83.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRXC) shares rose 3.8 percent to $4.94 in pre-market trading after declining 11.87 percent on Tuesday.
- Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) rose 3.4 percent to $46.99 in pre-market trading after reporting a 9 percent gain in first-half operating profit.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares rose 3.2 percent to $67.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) rose 3 percent to $67.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its full year adjusted earnings outlook.
Losers
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) fell 17 percent to $35.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares fell 15.7 percent to $11.75 in pre-market trading following Q2 earnings and sales misses and a reduction in the company's FY18 EPS guidance.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) fell 13.9 percent to $8.02 in pre-market trading after reporting results for its second quarter.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 13.7 percent to $2.01 in pre-market after climbing 28.02 percent on Tuesday.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 11.2 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after surging 72.92 percent on Tuesday.
- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) fell 11.1 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) fell 9.7 percent to $37.10 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also lowered FY18 sales and EPS guidance.
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) shares fell 9.7 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after reporting public offering of common stock.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) fell 9.3 percent to $88.28 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q2 results.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) fell 7.1 percent to $8.30 in pre-market trading after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 6.8 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.72 percent on Tuesday.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares fell 6.8 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) fell 6.6 percent to $168.00 in pre-market trading despite posting a second quarter earnings beat.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares fell 6.6 percent to $36.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a second quarter sales miss. The company also announced it was adding $250 million to its buyback plan.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) shares fell 4 percent to $48.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
