64 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) surged 55.7 percent to $94.99.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares jumped 47.2 percent to $3.210 after the company reported amendment to its credit agreement.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) gained 41.3 percent to $3.39.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) gained 26.7 percent to $12.925 after the company beat Q2 sales estimates and raised 2018 sales guidance.
- On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) shares gained 25.8 percent to $8.54 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 guidance.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) rose 23.4 percent to $30.055 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 earnings outlook.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) climbed 22.5 percent to $19.188 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) rose 21.6 percent to $8.68 after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates and issued strong 2018 production outlook.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) gained 20.9 percent to $2.20 following news that Ford is rolling out company's EksoVest Wearable Technology globally to aid worker fatigue and injury.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 18.8 percent to $41.61 after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) climbed 18.2 percent to $57.67 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 17.7 percent to $74.4542 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) gained 17.7 percent to $37.23 following Q2 results.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares rose 16.6 percent to $8.00 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) climbed 16.3 percent to $21.10 following Q2 results.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) gained 16.1 percent to $20.73 following Q2 results.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) gained 15.5 percent to $14.970 following Q2 results.
- Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) climbed 13.9 percent to $73.22 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) gained 13.9 percent to $2.87 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) rose 13.1 percent to $160.76 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares rose 12.9 percent to $45.50 after reporting Q4 results.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 12.8 percent to $47.85 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised FY18 sales guidance.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) climbed 12.7 percent to $56.42 following strong Q2 results.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 12.6 percent to $42.18 following strong Q2 results.
- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) surged 11.9 percent to $32.55 following Q2 results.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares rose 11.6 percent to $7.80 after reporting Q2 results.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) rose 11.4 percent to $2.74 after the company reported year-over-year increase in Q2 EPS and sales.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) climbed 10.9 percent to $47.06 following Q2 results.
- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) gained 10.7 percent to $33.105 after reporting Q2 results.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AFH) jumped 10.3 percent to $9.10 after reporting Q2 results.
- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) gained 10.3 percent to $26.27 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 8.4 percent to $21.86 after surging 5.72 percent on Monday.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) gained 8 percent to $8.01.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) shares rose 7.6 percent to $24.20 after reporting quarterly results.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares rose 7.1 percent to $40.94 after reporting results for its third quarter.
- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) rose 6.8 percent to $180.29 after reporting Q4 results.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) gained 6.5 percent to $32.04 after the company reported mixed Q2 results but raised 2018 EPS guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares tumbled 77.8 percent to $0.50. The Data Monitoring Committee has recommended that the Phase 3 INOvation-1 study evaluating INOpulse should be stopped for futility.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) dropped 50.9 percent to $3.6062. Gemphire Therapeutics announced the FDA has sought data from a sub-chronic toxicology study to support lifting of the partial clinical hold imposed on its gemcabene with respect to clinical trials of duration over six months. The agency also deemed the end-of-Phase 2 meeting and the subsequent initiation of Phase 3 trials investigating gemcabene in dyslipidemia indications and long-term safety exposure trials needed for registration will not take place until the partial hold is lifted.
- Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) dropped 30.1 percent to $54.215 after the company reported Q2 financial results and recent business progress.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) fell 22.7 percent to $26.825 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) dropped 20.8 percent to $2.415 after reporting Q2 results.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares fell 18.4 percent to $39.555 following Q2 results.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) dropped 17.5 percent to $1.65.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) dropped 17.5 percent to $2.03.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) fell 16.9 percent to $48.3401 after the company reported a Q2 net loss of $3.09 million, versus a year-ago loss of $22 million. Sales came in at $325 million for the quarter. The company also announced the purchase of Mortgage Lenders of America.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) fell 15.8 percent to $3.85 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) fell 15.6 percent to $15.765 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) dropped 14.6 percent to $1.92.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) fell 14.5 percent to $32.95. Tenet Healthcare posted upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed views.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares declined 14.1 percent to $4.725 following Q2 results.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) fell 13 percent to $80.25 despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) declined 12.6 percent to $3.75 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) dropped 12.5 percent to $54.165 following Q2 results.
- Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI) dropped 12.4 percent to $1.305 after the company missed Q2 sales estimates and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares fell 11.6 percent to $12.93 after reporting Q4 results.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) dropped 11.4 percent to $28.85 following Q2 results.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) declined 11.2 percent to $58.30 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY18 sales guidance.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) shares fell 10.6 percent to $8.47 after the company lowered its FY18 profit forecast.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) dipped 10.6 percent to $13.055.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) dropped 9.5 percent to $22.62.
- Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) rose 7.1 percent to $25.02 following Q2 results.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) fell 6.8 percent to $20.01 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates and cut 2018 EPS guidance.
- TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) shares fell 5 percent to $13.255 after the company reported a 6 million share common stock offering and concurrent private placement of 200,000 shares to affiliates of Colony Capital.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.