A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET, while data on consumer credit for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75 points to 25,543, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 5.50 points to 2,855.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 19 points to 7,463.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.21 percent to trade at $74.64 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.84 percent to trade at $69.59 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.74 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.55 percent and German DAX 30 index rising 0.88 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.74 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.72 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.69 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.54 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.74 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.07 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Mizuho downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Buy to Neutral.

PulteGroup shares rose 0.01 percent to $28.72 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News