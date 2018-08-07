52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) shares jumped 114.7 percent to close at $0.955. Cherokee received a $40 million term loan from Gordon Brothers Finance Company to refinance debt and increase liquidity.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) gained 58.63 percent to close at $11.12 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics secured a $22 million equity financing. The company also disclosed that final results from PROPEL study support further clinical development of PTG-100 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) jumped 30 percent to close at $4.42 on Monday after surging 18.47 percent on Friday.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares gained 28 percent to $4.80 after the company reported an increase in Q3 EPS and sales year-over-year.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 25.7 percent to close at $11.15.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) gained 18.94 percent to close at $21.23. GeenSky and American Express disclosed a strategic alliance to help consumers finance purchases.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares gained 17.94 percent to close at $114.71. Goldman Sachs upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from Sell to Buy.
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) shares climbed 16.85 percent to close at $24.69 after reporting Q2 results. The company reported strong Q2 attendance growth and established a goal of $475 million to $500 million of adjusted EBITDA by 2020.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) gained 16.61percent to close at $13.41.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 15.56 percent to close at $2.60.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) gained 14.45 percent to close at $2.93 on Monday.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 14.29 percent to close at $2.80.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained 13.94 percent to close at $4.74.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 13.81 percent to close at $6.10.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) gained 13.64 percent to close at $3.75 after announcing a co-promotion agreement with Mission Pharma for acute otitis externa indication.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) gained 13.62 percent to close at $2.92.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) rose 11.76 percent to close at $3.04.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) jumped 11.73 percent to close at $10.95.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) gained 11.2 percent to close at $28.00
- Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) jumped 11.15 percent to close at $2.89 after the specialty pharmaceutical company said it reached a new agreement with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). The companies will develop a combination drug device rescue pen which combines Antares' QuickShot auto injector with an undisclosed Pfizer drug.
- Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEB) gained 11.12 percent to close at $28.225. Web.com Group reported an amended agreement with affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC to purchase all of the outstanding common stock of Web.com for $28 per share in cash.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) rose 11.11 percent to close at $2.00 on Monday after climbing 20.00 percent on Friday.
- Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) rose 10.11 percent to close at $65.35 following Q3 earnings.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) gained 9.96 percent to close at $6.18.
- Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE: UWN) rose 9.3 percent to close at $2.35 after the company disclosed that it is in exclusive discussions to sell the company.
- Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTWS) rose 8.99 percent to close at $68.50 after SJW Group announced it will acquire the company for $70 per share in cash.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) climbed 8.34 percent to close at $40.51 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) gained 7.78 percent to close at $72.31 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates and raised its 2019 EPS guidance.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 6.57 percent to close at $2.27 after reporting Q2 results.
Losers
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) shares tumbled 50.36 percent to close at $2.07 on Monday after the company quarterly EPS of $(4.10) and sales of $64.30 million.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares declined 48.46 percent to close at $2.18.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) fell 47.03 percent to close at $1.25 after the FDA issued a complete response letter regarding Pain's REMOXY oxycodone; The FDA said the data does not show that the benefits of REMOXY outweigh the risks.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) dropped 36.13 percent to close at $6.08 despite the company announcing that its OV101 trial achieved its primary endpoint.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) dipped 28.62 percent to close at $2.02 after reporting up to $25 million common stock offering.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) dropped 20.72 percent to close at $2.41 after reporting Q2 results.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) dropped 17.05 percent to close at $1.80.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) fell 14.34 percent to close at $22.76 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings and cut FY18 outlook.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) fell 13.43 percent to close at $8.51.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 12.5 percent to close at $3.50.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) declined 12.17 percent to close at $9.67.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 10.86 percent to close at $3.12.
- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) shares dipped 10.19 percent to close at $2.38 following Q2 results.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) fell 10.17 percent to close at $3.62 after reporting Q2 results.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) declined 10.15 percent to close at $4.69.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) tumbled 10.06 percent to close at $2.77 on Monday.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 9.78 percent to close at $1.66 after the company cut its 2019 EPS and EBITDA outlook.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) tumbled 8.82 percent to close at $4.55.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) slipped 8.7 percent to close at $2.10.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares dropped 8.6 percent to close at $13.91. Piper Jaffray downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) declined 6.81 percent to close at $24.37. JMP Securities downgraded Insmed from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dropped 5.97 percent to close at $3.15 on competition concerns, after Avis earlier announced a partnership to provide Lyft drivers with on-demand vehicles.
- Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) fell 5.63 percent to close at $49.93 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
