Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2018 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Related TWLO
The Week Ahead: Earnings From Disney, Roku And Snap, Rite Aid Votes On Albertsons Deal
Twilio's Q2 Earnings Outlook
Twilio beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related
Turtle Beach Earnings Preview: Setting Up For A Short Squeeze?
Turtle Beach Q2 Earnings Preview
Turtle Beach beats by $0.42, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares are up 15 percent after reporting second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 3 cents per share beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $148 million, beating estimates by $17 million. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 guidance.
  • Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are up 12 percent following a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 40 cents per share, beating estimates by 42 cents. Sales came in at $61 million, beating estimates by $13 million. The company raised its FY18 EPS and sales outlook.
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $132 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company also raised FY18 sales guidance.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at $(0.65), missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $4 million, beating estimates by $1 million.
  • Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $10 million, beating estimates by $3 million. Earnings came in at 12 cents per share, up from 7 cents per share in the same quarter of last year.

Losers

  • Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ: Z) shares are down 15 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Sales came in at $325 million, missing estimates by $404,000. The company saw a net loss of $3.09 million, up from a loss of $22 million in the same quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $56 million, up from $40 million year-over-year. The company also announced the purchase of Mortgage Lenders Of America. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.01, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $410 million, beating estimates by just $145,000. The company raised FY18 EPS outlook from $3-$3.20 to $3.10-$3.25.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARNA + ETSY)

The Week Ahead: Earnings From Disney, Roku And Snap, Rite Aid Votes On Albertsons Deal
Arena Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Supreme Court Rules States Can Levy Tax On Internet Sales; E-Commerce Stocks Sell Off
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Video: Why The Economy Is Booming And Etsy Is A Stock To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TWLO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Survey Data Suggest Some Loss In Momentum In The Economy, But Capacity Remains Tight