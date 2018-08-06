7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares are up 15 percent after reporting second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 3 cents per share beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $148 million, beating estimates by $17 million. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are up 12 percent following a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 40 cents per share, beating estimates by 42 cents. Sales came in at $61 million, beating estimates by $13 million. The company raised its FY18 EPS and sales outlook.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $132 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company also raised FY18 sales guidance.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at $(0.65), missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $4 million, beating estimates by $1 million.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $10 million, beating estimates by $3 million. Earnings came in at 12 cents per share, up from 7 cents per share in the same quarter of last year.
Losers
- Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ: Z) shares are down 15 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Sales came in at $325 million, missing estimates by $404,000. The company saw a net loss of $3.09 million, up from a loss of $22 million in the same quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $56 million, up from $40 million year-over-year. The company also announced the purchase of Mortgage Lenders Of America. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.01, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $410 million, beating estimates by just $145,000. The company raised FY18 EPS outlook from $3-$3.20 to $3.10-$3.25.
