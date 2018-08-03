Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSE: HACK) could see increased volume throughout Friday's trading session after cybersecurity giant Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) disappointed investors with a weak fiscal second quarter and full year 2019 guidance in conjunction with its fiscal first quarter earnings report.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) was trading higher by 7 percent after reporting a top-and-bottom line beat in its second-quarter results. The food company said it earned $1.00 per share in the quarter on revenue of $6.69 billion versus expectations of 92 cents per share and $6.59 billion.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) was trading higher by 3 percent after reporting its second-quarter results. The maker of action cameras said it lost 15 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $283 million versus expectations of a 22 cent per share loss and $270.23 million.

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) gained more than 8 percent after the diversified holding company said it received a $2 million supplement to an original $2.1 million contract award from a previously announced first-tier U.S. government defense contractor.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) was trading higher by 0.25 percent ahead of its scheduled earnings report Monday afternoon. The online global marketplace for unique and creative goods has beaten EPS and sales estimates over the past four quarters and the stock responded with a 173-percent return over the past year.

