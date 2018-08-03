Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Zafgen Executive Departs; Adamas, Acceleron Accelerate On Earnings
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2018 7:52am   Comments
Share:
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Zafgen Executive Departs; Adamas, Acceleron Accelerate On Earnings
Related IBB
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Denali's Parkinson's Candidate Clears Early-Stage Trials, Dexcom's Strong Quarter
Benzinga's Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Xeljanz Gets EU Nod, NewLink Losses Narrow, Neuralstem Commences Stroke Drug Trial
Rounds Report: Intercept Is Gaining Momentum After Upbeat Earnings (Seeking Alpha)
Related ZFGN
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Realm Therapeutics To List On Nasdaq, CASI Pharma Added To Russell 2000 Index
45 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
Zafgen president bids adieu (Seeking Alpha)

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on Aug. 2)

  • Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA)
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS)
  • AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC)
  • Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO)
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY)
  • Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS)
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN)
  • LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN)
  • Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI)
  • Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL)
  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM)
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA)
  • Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on Aug. 2)

  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO)
  • Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI)
  • Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN)
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB)
  • CELLECT BIOTECH/S ADR (NASDAQ: APOP)
  • Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS)
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST)
  • Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE)
  • Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM)
  • Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS)
  • Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO)
  • IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: IPCI)
  • Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP)
  • Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS)
  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT)
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA)

Stocks In Focus

Zafgen's Chief Scientific Officer Quits

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) said its President and chief scientific officer Thomas Hughes has resigned from the role to take up the CEO position at a privately-held biotech company.

The stock fell 5.69 percent to $9.78 in after-hours trading.

Stocks Reacting to Earnings

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) – plunged 12.45 percent to $31 (reported a loss of $3.04 per share and revenues of $53.89 million, missing the consensus estimates for a loss of $2.65 per share and revenues of $63.34 million)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) – rallied 9.96 percent to $48.02 (reported a Q2 loss of 63 cents, narrower than the 64 cents per share last year)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) – jumped 13.32 percent to $28.25 (reported a loss of $1.26 compared to the loss of $1.41 per share estimated by analyst; revenues of $7.57 million also trumped the consensus estimate of $4.86 million.

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) – climbed 9.93 percent to $6.20 (reported Q2 revenues of $3.9 million and an in-line loss of 32 cents per share; The company reiterated its expectations for the full year.)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) – slumped 9.02 percent to $3.53 (reported below-consensus revenues for Q2 and an in-line loss)

CytoSorbents – rallied 8.14 percent to $13.95 (reported Q2 revenues of $5.8 million, up 61 percent year-over-year and exceeding the consensus estimate; loss was 19 cents per share compared to the year-ago loss of 6 cents per share.)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) – rose 2.47 percent to $2.90 (reported a narrower loss of 18 cents per share compared to the consensus expectations for a loss of 37 cents per share; Revenues climbed to $11.6 million, also coming in ahead of the $2.19 million consensus estimate.)

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) – rose 3.79 percent to $4.66 (reported a loss of 14 cents per share on revenues of $4.9 million for Q2; Analysts, on average, estimated a loss of 19 cents per share on revenues of $5.06 million.)

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) – gained 2.19 percent to $55.50 (reported Q2 EPS of 23 cents, sharply higher than the 6 cents per share estimated by analysts; revenues of $95.6 million also beat the $92.11 million consensus estimate.)

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABUS + ACRS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Denali's Parkinson's Candidate Clears Early-Stage Trials, Dexcom's Strong Quarter
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These August PDUFA Dates
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Earnings And IPOs
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Resubmits Osteoporosis Drug BLA, Auris Medical Prices Offering
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie Files sNDA For Leukemia Drug, AcelRx Offering, Aurinia Starts Mid-Stage Trial
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on IBB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Cannabis Industry's Go-Public Frenzy: A Chat With Companies That IPOed This Year