Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) stock gained nearly 2 percent early Thursday morning after The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday notable activist investor Carl Icahn amassed a "sizable stake" and will vote against the insurer company's $54 billion proposed acquisition of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ: ESRX). Cigna also reported a better-than-expected second-quarter beat and issued upbeat full-year 2018 sales guidance.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was trading higher by nearly 9 percent after the electric automaker reported its second-quarter results. Tesla said it lost $3.06 per share in the quarter on revenue of $4.002 billion versus expectations of a $2.81 per share loss and $3.97 billion. The company guided to become "sustainably profitable and cash flow positive" in the back half of 2018.

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ: QTRH) was trading higher by 30 percent after its patent licensing company subsidiary WiLan won a $145.1 million verdict against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) in a patent infringement suit.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) was trading higher by more than 20 percent after the developer of glucose monitoring systems reported its second-quarter results. The company said it lost 10 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $242.5 million versus expectations of an 18 cent per share loss and $205.68 million. Management also lifted its full year 2018 sales outlook from $850-$860 million to $925 million versus expectations of $862.25 million.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) was trading higher by nearly 90 percent after the nano-cap REIT said it reached an agreement to sell its Yuma Hospitality Property for $16.25 million. Investors and traders should be reminded the REIT is a low float stock with 2.3 million shares outstanding and could be susceptible to low-float manipulate as has been seen in other names over the past few months.

