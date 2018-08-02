32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) rose 26.2 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after surging 93.29 percent on Wednesday.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares rose 21.3 percent to $115.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 sales guidance.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) shares rose 18.8 percent to $37.90 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised FY18 sales growth guidance.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) shares rose 15.1 percent to $20.49 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q1 results.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) rose 15.1 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 8.9 percent to $327.50 in pre-market trading. Tesla reported wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company expects to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares rose 7.6 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading after falling 2.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) rose 6.8 percent to $69.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) rose 6.8 percent to $7.37 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) shares rose 6 percent to $18.65 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares rose 5.1 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) rose 4.2 percent to $22.10 in pre-market trading. Energy Transfer Equity announced plans to acquire Energy Transfer Partners in a unit-for-unit exchange.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) rose 4.1 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) rose 4 percent to $122.54 in pre-market trading after falling 11.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares rose 3.4 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Boingo Wireless also announced the purchase of Elauwit Networks for $28 million in cash.
Losers
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 22.9 percent to $35.35 in pre-market trading after reporting weak preliminary results for its second quarter.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares fell 21.7 percent to $46.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR) shares fell 14 percent to $54.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 13.3 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter.
- HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) fell 7.4 percent to $119.10 in pre-market trading despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) shares fell 7 percent to $4.05 in pre-market trading after rising 3.57 percent on Wednesday.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) fell 6.2 percent to $22.70 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) fell 5.7 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading after announcing Q2 results.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 5.6 percent to $7.14 in pre-market trading after declining 2.70 percent on Wednesday.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) shares fell 5.6 percent to $34.79 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares fell 5.4 percent to $101.75 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) fell 4.8 percent to $78.18 in pre-market trading. Cognizant posted upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales misses estimates.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) fell 4.7 percent to $22.75 in pre-market trading following Q2 sales miss. However, the company posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its full-year profit forecast.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 4.2 percent to $19.47 in pre-market trading after tumbling 10.09 percent on Wednesday.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 4.2 percent to $15.03 in the pre-market trading session despite reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares fell 3.2 percent to $154.94 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) fell 3.2 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter sales miss.
