8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares are up 18 percent after reporting comp store sales were up 4.7 percent in the first quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at $(0.08), up from $(0.11) in the same quarter of last year. The company raised its FY2018 outlook.
- Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) shares are 10 percent following a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 59 cents, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $129 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.15), beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $385 million, beating estimates by $12 million.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at $2.34, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $53.27 billion, beating estimates by $930 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance and sees gross margins of 38 percent-38.5 percent.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.67, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $995 million, missing estimates by $5 million. The company reaffirmed its FY18 adjusted EPS guidance.
Losers
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are down 18 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.01), missing estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $240 million, missing estimates by $7 million. The company sees third-quarter EPS of 14 cents -$0.24.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares are down 9 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 11 cents per share, missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $119 million, beating estimates by $2 million.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) shares are down 7 percent. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $(0.92), missing estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in at $2.162 billion, beating estimates by $2 million. The company reaffirmed FY18 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $.3.6 billion.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.