Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Facebook Sales Miss Expectations

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.55 percent to 25,553.43 while the NASDAQ declined 0.83 percent to 7,866.60. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.19 percent to 2,840.62.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Thursday morning, the consumer staples shares climbed 1.26 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU) up 65 percent, and Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) up 12 percent.

In trading on Thursday, information technology shares fell 1.73 percent.

Top Headline

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Earnings came in at $1.74, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $13.03 billion, missing estimates by $322 million. Daily active users were up 11 percent year-over-year in the quarter.

Equities Trading UP

Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU) shares shot up 64 percent to $31.82 after the company agreed to be acquired by United Natural Foods (NASDAQ: UNFI) for $32.50 per share in cash.

Shares of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) got a boost, shooting up 38 percent to $11.18 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares were also up, gaining 26 percent to $19.90 following a second-quarter earnings beat.

Equities Trading DOWN

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares dropped 39 percent to $1.306. MoSys posted Q2 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $4.6 million. The company also issued weak Q3 sales forecast.

Shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) were down 40 percent to $3.03 after the company reported pricing of $9 million public offering.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) was down, falling around 25 percent to $22.31 after the company disclosed quarterly financial results. The company also revealed that its CEO Mitch Barns will retire at the end of year.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.06 percent to $69.26 while gold traded down 0.22 percent to $1,238.30.

Silver traded down 0.15 percent Thursday to $15.565, while copper rose 0.20 to $2.823.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.46 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.80 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.03 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 1.31 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.36 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.03 percent.

Economics

U.S. durable goods orders increased 1 percent for June.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased 5.5 percent to $68.3 billion in June.

Initial jobless claims rose 9,000 to 217,000 in the latest week. However, economists projected claims to reach 215,000.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for July is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.