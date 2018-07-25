36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) jumped 67.5 percent to $15.0950 after the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company reported positive topline results from a clinical trial. The company said clinical data from a phase 2b trial of its RTB101 therapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the percentage of patients with one or more laboratory-confirmed RTIs.
- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) jumped 38 percent to $61.00 after the medical technology company announced a patent litigation update. The company said a court ruled in its favor with regard to six method claims in three patents.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) surged 30.7 percent to $12.48 following leadership changes. ViewRay named Scott Drake as President and CEO and Share Martin as COO.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) shares gained 27.5 percent to $0.357 after disclosing positive results of its Neutrolin(R) Phase 3 LOCK-IT-100 study based on recommendation by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board.
- Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR) surged 24.5 percent to $62.20 after the company announced 2Q18 financial results.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares gained 20.6 percent to $85.83 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 guidance.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares jumped 19.8 percent to $130.80 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 guidance.
- Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) climbed 19.7 percent to $15.22 after the company reported Q2 earnings beat and raised FY18 sales outlook.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) jumped 15.4 percent to $125.81 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY18 outlook. The company also announced the acquisition of LevelUp.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) rose 15.3 percent to $21.50 after the company issued commercial update contesting claims from "known short sellers" and reported positive progress in commercialization of SkinTE.
- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) gained 13.5 percent to $36.075 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) jumped 10 percent to $39.97 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares gained 8.5 percent to $2.5653.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 8.3 percent to $3.651 after receiving CE Mark for tuberculosis test kit.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) climbed 8 percent to $43.60 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) gained 7.5 percent to $2.44 following Q2 results.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) shares rose 7.4 percent to $16.825 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dipped 41.1 percent to $12.51 after declaring a 1-for-250 reverse stock split. Some traders and investors may erroneously see the stock up nearly 20,000 percent on some platforms. On a split adjusted basis, shares closed at $22.50.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 34.7 percent to $0.3006. Agile Therapeutics announced that FDA's Office of Drug Evaluation III affirmed the stance of the Division of Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Products, or DBRUP, by denying the company's appeal to the complete response letter for Twirla, an investigational low-dose, once-weekly contraceptive patch.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) dropped 27.6 percent to $13.50 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) dipped 17.5 percent to $5.90.
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) fell 16.2 percent to $24.65 following Q2 results.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) dropped 15.3 percent to $6.269
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares fell 14.4 percent to $34.91 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak earnings forecast.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) fell 13.5 percent to $56.39 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) declined 13.4 percent to $81.4901 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) dropped 13.2 percent to $104.13 following Q2 results.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares tumbled 11.2 percent to $2.612 after reporting Q2 results.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 10.8 percent to $17.20 after the company disclosed that former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has died.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) declined 10.1 percent to $15.0099.
- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares dropped 9.9 percent to $24.55 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) fell 9.1 percent to $3.0459 after rising 52.00 percent on Tuesday.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) fell 8.9 percent to $89.25 following Q2 earnings.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 8.2 percent to $8.930. LG Display reported an operating loss of 228 billion won ($202.1 million) for the April-June quarter and cut its investment plans by $2.7 billion.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) fell 8 percent to $18.98 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) fell 7 percent to $36.73 after the company posted quarterly results and lowered its 2018 earnings outlook.
