Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) stock was trading flat early Wednesday morning despite reporting encouraging second-quarter results. The diversified industrial manufacturer said it earned $1.85 per share in the quarter on revenue of $4.36 billion versus expectations of $1.72 per share and $4.2 billion. The company also lifted its full-year fiscal 2018 EPS outlook from $5.00-$5.20 to around $5.50 per share which is above the Street's estimate of $5.31 per share.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) gained more than 15 percent in reaction to the company's second-quarter report. The maker of Roomba said it earned 37 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $226.3 million versus expectations of 18 cents per share and $219.74 million. The company also lifted its full year 2018 sales and EPS outlook.

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) surged more than 140 percent after the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company reported positive topline results from a clinical trial. The company said clinical data from a phase 2b trial of its RTB101 therapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the percentage of patients with one or more laboratory-confirmed RTIs.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) was trading lower by more than 30 percent after declaring a 1-for-250 reverse stock split. Some traders and investors may erroneously see the stock up nearly 20,000 percent on some platforms. On a split adjusted basis, shares closed at $22.50.

Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) was trading higher by more than 25 percent after the medical technology company announced a patent litigation update. The company said a court ruled in its favor with regard to six method claims in three patents.

