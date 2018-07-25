22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) shares rose 57.2 percent to $0.44 in pre-market trading after disclosing positive results of its Neutrolin(R) Phase 3 LOCK-IT-100 study based on recommendation by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 29.7 percent to $4.37 in pre-market trading after receiving CE Mark for tuberculosis test kit.
- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) rose 22.2 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced patent litigation update. The company said the district court has found that Boston Scientific is not currently infringing six upheld method claims.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares rose 17.3 percent to $83.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 guidance.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) rose 7.1 percent to $9.64 in pre-market trading after surging 10.16 percent on Tuesday.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares rose 5.9 percent to $115.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 guidance.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) shares rose 5 percent to $20.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) rose 5 percent to $27.35 in pre-market trading following Donald J. Trump tweet: ‘So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn't approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune…’
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) rose 4.3 percent to $35.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) shares rose 4.2 percent to $16.32 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) shares rose 2.8 percent to $93.58 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 9.9 percent to $17.38 in pre-market trading after lowering its full-year forecast. The company also disclosed former CEO Sergio Marchionne has died.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares fell 8.5 percent to $37.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak earnings forecast.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 7.5 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading. LG Display reported an operating loss of 228 billion won ($202.1 million) for the April-June quarter and cut its investment plans by $2.7 billion.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) shares fell 6.5 percent to $61.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) fell 6 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after rising 52.00 percent on Tuesday.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) fell 5.2 percent to $37.42 in pre-market trading after the company posted quarterly results and lowered its 2018 earnings outlook.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 5.2 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.70 percent on Tuesday.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) fell 4.6 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) shares fell 4.3 percent to $146.17 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.33 percent on Tuesday.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) fell 4.3 percent to $4.51 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 11.61 percent on Tuesday.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares fell 3.4 percent to $97.30 in pre-market trading after declining 4.22 percent on Tuesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.