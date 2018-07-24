A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. The FHFA house price index for May will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for July is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 77 points to 25,110.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 5 points to 2,817.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 7.50 points to 7,438.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.23 percent to trade at $73.23 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.65 percent to trade at $68.33 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.71 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.89 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.34 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.91 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.87 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.51 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.44 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.61 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.29 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPNT) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

LifePoint shares rose 35.49 percent to close at $64.90 on Monday.

Breaking News