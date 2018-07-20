32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 34.1 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) rose 15.6 percent to $3.41 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.00 percent on Thursday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 13.7 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.51 percent on Thursday.
- AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares rose 11.2 percent to $32.60 in pre-market trading. AtriCure is expected to release Q2 results on August 1.
- Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) shares rose 9.9 percent to $9 in pre-market trading.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) rose 8.7 percent to $2.77 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) shares rose 8.6 percent to $2.77 in pre-market trading.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) shares rose 7.3 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.93 percent on Thursday.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) rose 5.2 percent to $92.70 in pre-market trading after declining 2.63 percent on Thursday.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) rose 5.1 percent to $14.13 in pre-market trading after falling 1.32 percent on Thursday.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) rose 4.9 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.98 percent on Thursday.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 4.6 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.81 percent on Thursday.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 4.4 percent to $6.90 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 4.1 percent to $23.30 in pre-market trading after surging 31.71 percent on Thursday.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares rose 4 percent to $38.00 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to acquire Agilis Biotherapeutics for $50 million in cash and $150 million in common stock.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) rose 3.9 percent to $71.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) rose 3.4 percent to $105.90 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE: PAH) rose 3.4 percent to $13.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of Arysta LifeScience to UPL Corp. for $4.2 billion in cash.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 3.2 percent to $107.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fiscal fourth quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) rose 3 percent to $151.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 guidance.
Losers
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares fell 26.1 percent to $24.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 22.3 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 8.6 percent to $11.15 in pre-market trading after rising 6.55 percent on Thursday.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) fell 7.7 percent to $4.17 in pre-market trading after announcing review of strategic alternatives, naming Scott Levin as CEO. The company also issued preliminary second quarter EBITDA of $15.7 million-$18.4 million and sees sales coming in below estimates. The company also cut FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook from $52 million-$62 million to $37 million- $41 million.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares fell 6.6 percent to $22.90 in pre-market trading.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 6.5 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after reporting proposed offering of common stock.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) fell 4.9 percent to $2.96 in pre-market trading after rising 29.58 percent on Thursday.
- Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) shares fell 4.8 percent to $30.26 in pre-market trading on downbeat quarterly revenue.
- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) fell 4.6 percent to $20.65 in the pre-market trading session.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 4.6 percent to $56.65 in pre-market trading.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares fell 4.5 percent to $3.22 in pre-market trading after declining 3.71 percent on Thursday.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) fell 4 percent to $82.69 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
