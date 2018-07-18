Colorado Flower Sales Exceed 1.1 Million Pounds Since Market's Launch
- Newly released data from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division marks dramatic growth in the state’s volume of flower sold, from 25.2 thousand pounds in Q1-2014 to 100.4 thousand pounds in Q4-2017.
- Across the four-year period, the state sold more than 1.1 million pounds of flower, almost equally divided between the medical and adult-use markets.
- Such continued growth in flower sales belies parallel increase in demand for non-flower products (e.g., concentrates and edibles) now collectively accounting for nearly half of the state’s cannabis sales.
- Given flower’s proven popularity as a favorite way to ingest cannabis, it will remain the leading product category for the foreseeable future even as consumers increasingly embrace other product forms for their convenience, discretion, or potency.
Posted-In: Cannabis New Frontier DataNews Retail Sales Topics General